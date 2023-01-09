16-19 base rate to rise by just 2.2% from August 2023

Sixth forms to receive an extra £100 per head in next academic year

Post-16 providers will see a 2.2 per cent increase in the national base rate for full-time students aged 16 and 17 from August 2023 – equivalent to just an extra £100 per head.

The Department for Education announced the below-inflation rise today, which means the rate for full time 16- to 17-year-old learners on sixth form courses of 580 hours or more will increase from £4,542 to £4,642 in the 2023-24 academic year.

The uplift also applies to those aged 18 and over with high needs.

The DfE said the new rate will continue to fund the extra 40 hours per student requirement introduced this year.

In addition, the funding bands for T-levels have also been upped by between £1,174 and £1,624, depending on number of study hours.

It comes as part of the £1.6 billion funding commitment in the three-year spending review period up to 2024-25.

The DfE said that programme cost weightings have also been increased for engineering and manufacturing, construction and digital subject areas to help providers, colleges and sixth forms with the additional burden of recruiting and retaining teachers in those sectors.

The overall cash boost is worth around £125 million for 2023-24 – £85 million from the 2.2 per cent increase and £40 million in the subject-specific funding.

Elsewhere, the high value courses premium remains at £600, as does the advanced maths premium – cash for additional students studying specified level 3 maths qualifications.

Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, said: “Our ambition is to transform young people’s life chances by giving them the chance to climb the education and skills ladder of opportunity.”