RAAC

15 more schools with RAAC takes confirmed cases to 231

The updated list of settings with RAAC marks a rise of 8 per cent compared with October

6 Dec 2023, 10:16

15 schools have been added to the DfE's list of schools with confirmed RAAC

Potentially dangerous crumbling RAAC concrete has been confirmed at 231 schools and colleges, the Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed.

It marks a rise of 17, or 8 per cent on the last list published on October 19, when 214 schools were named.

The data, published this morning, shows that 15 schools have been added to the list as of November 27, while three further education colleges have also been identified as having RAAC present.

Four schools have now been removed from the list since October, after initial tests showed the material was not present in buildings.

The data also shows that all schools with buildings in the target era for RAAC have now completed the government’s questionnaire.

Essex remains the worst affected area, with 63 settings affected.

The most common “mitigation” in place is all pupils being in face-to-face education, on site in other buildings or “nearby”, affecting 98 per cent of settings on the list.

Three schools are educating pupils via a mixture of face-to-face and remote arrangements, while mitigations are still under discussion at Abingdon and Witney College, which was only recently identified as having RAAC.

