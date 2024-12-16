Home All news
Schools

11-hour school day pays dividends

A report showed missed homework sanctions were down 12 per cent and stars for good behaviour were up 16 per cent

A report showed missed homework sanctions were down 12 per cent and stars for good behaviour were up 16 per cent

16 Dec 2024, 7:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A headteacher says an 11-hour school day could be rolled out across more schools after a £20,000 trial boosted behaviour, homework completion and students’ “sense of belonging”.

Andrew O’Neill, the head of All Saints Catholic College in Notting Hill, west London, ran two non-compulsory extended school provision (ESP) pilots for year 7 and 8 pupils over the summer and autumn terms.

A report on the trials showed missed homework sanctions were down 12 per cent and stars for good behaviour were up 16 per cent for those who took part in the summer pilot.

O’Neill plans to open the initiative up to more students next year, adding: “What excites me most about the ESP is its scalability.

“This is not limited to our school – it has the potential to inspire a new approach to education across the broader community and beyond.”

The 10-week summer term and four-week September pilots saw the school day extended from 7am to 6pm on Monday to Thursday for 120 and 85 pupils respectively.

This included an hour’s homework support after school, as well as extracurricular activities such as sports, drama, cooking, creative arts and oracy. Breakfast and dinner were also provided.

Behaviour improves

The school said the number of stars awarded for good behaviour to students who took part in the summer trial increased from 2,114 to 2,448, or 16 per cent. Stars were just given out during the regular school day, so this wasn’t skewed by the longer hours.

The number of sanctions dished out for missed homework fell by 12 per cent. And a “targeted review” of the 10 students with the highest number of “negative behaviour logs” in the six weeks before the trial revealed a 60 per cent reduction in such incidents during the summer pilot.

Andrew O'Neill
Andrew ONeill

The findings were pulled together by the school, and there was no control group – meaning changes could be down to other factors. But the “dramatic improvement” suggests the impact of the policy in engaging children was “fostering a more positive school experience”, the report stated.

Over all the pupils taking part in the autumn 2024 pilot – the 84 per cent who attended twice a week or more throughout – there was a 20 per cent reduction in bad behaviour logs in the four weeks after the programme. This showed the scheme’s “ability to instil lasting behavioural changes”, O’Neill said.

His senior leaders ran the breakfast club, and teachers were paid to oversee the homework club, but activities from 4.30pm to 7pm were largely run by paid external organisations.

The study comes as a government survey of more than 10,000 teachers and school leaders found that a third were considering leaving the profession in the next year, with many citing pupil behaviour as a key reason.

The previous government set out an expectation that schools should provide at least a 32.5-hour week for pupils from this September.

Tories dodged extended day plan

It came after the Conservatives refused to commit to funding a £10 billion plan by Sir Kevan Collins to extend the school day to help children catch up from lost learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total expenditure on All Saint’s initial pilot was £20,105, including £6,444 on staffing, £5,199 on curriculum costs and £8,452 on catering fees. This equated to 0.22 per cent of the school’s annual £9 million revenue budget.

Parents contributed £4,800 toward the pilot. They paid £10 per week for pupils to access all the activities on offer, but it was free for children on pupil premium.

All Saints plans to “evaluate the long-term feasibility of the current pricing model” and investigate additional funding sources. It will also monitor the workload toll.

Research by the Education Policy Institute think tank concluded that additional time in school was “associated with a small, yet positive, effect on overall attainment in both primary and secondary school”.

At secondary, an additional hour of weekly school time was associated with almost a fifth (0.17) of a grade improvement in one GCSE subject.

O’Neill hopes to run the 11-hour school day from the end of February or early March to all students in year 7 and 8 – with no cap on numbers. These age groups are where issues with “non-attendance” start and “bad habit” start, he said.

But he will also consider extending participation to year 9 and year 10 students for exam preparation. He said: “We have seen 14 years of the decimation of services that help children to thrive. We as schools need to be the vanguard of bringing that back and advocating for children.”

Latest education roles from

Lecturer in Aviation, Travel & Tourism

Lecturer in Aviation, Travel & Tourism

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Dog Grooming Technician

Dog Grooming Technician

Halesowen College

View job
Health and Wellbeing Officer

Health and Wellbeing Officer

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer in Game Development

Lecturer in Game Development

Wakefield College

View job
Senior Communication Support Worker (BSL)

Senior Communication Support Worker (BSL)

Wakefield College

View job
Funding Data and Compliance Lead

Funding Data and Compliance Lead

York College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Schools

Far more children ‘missing’ from school than DfE estimates, says EPI

Study suggests 300,000 children are now missing from education - more than double official estimates

Freddie Whittaker

Schools

Pay and job satisfaction rises, but behaviour risks driving teachers out

Major government survey shows some slight improvements in some aspects of the job, but a worsening situation in others

Lucas Cumiskey

Schools
Exclusive

New body launched to give council schools policy voice

New Maintained School Collective wants to provide a supportive network for council schools to collaborate

Samantha Booth

Schools
Exclusive

Hacked pupil records at Capita rise to more than 50k

A full investigation reveals more pupil records have been impacted than initially thought

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *