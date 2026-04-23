Young people don’t need a voice, they need a role

The publication of the government’s youth matters strategy signals a welcome shift. It signals a stronger commitment to listening to young people and involving them in shaping what comes next. But in practice, many schools and partners are already doing this. The question now is what happens next. Spending time with young people recently at a regional Youth Matters event in Newcastle brought this into sharp focus. They spoke clearly about the issues affecting their lives, from mental health and safety to opportunity and belonging. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.