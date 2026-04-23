Skip to content
24 April 2026

Young people don’t need a voice, they need a role

Schools can make five easy changes now to create the conditions for children to lead
Rebecca Maw Guest Contributor

CEO, The Key

4 min read
|

See comments

The publication of the government’s youth matters strategy signals a welcome shift. It signals a stronger commitment to listening to young people and involving them in shaping what comes next.

But in practice, many schools and partners are already doing this. The question now is what happens next.

Spending time with young people recently at a regional Youth Matters event in Newcastle brought this into sharp focus. They spoke clearly about the issues affecting their lives, from mental health and safety to opportunity and belonging.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

No Comments

More from this topic

Democracy starts in the classroom

Extending the franchise must be paired with support for schools to facilitate democratic education
9h | Opinion

Social media time limits won’t protect children

If we are serious about keeping children safe, we must stop wasting time with ineffectual experiments
9h | Opinion

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Ministers mull future of £380m SEND budgets transfer policy
9h | Inclusion
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

EBacc withdrawal ‘squeezes languages out of the picture’
9h | Curriculum
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

School food funding ‘not sufficient’ says school praised by DfE
9h | School food
Early Access

Member early access content

Long Read

New heads need more than a one-off qualification, say charities
9h | Leadership and governance

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
2w Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
2w FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
3w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
3w Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Detection wands could stop mobile phone use in exam halls

9h | Assessment

What does strong parental engagement look like in practice?

9h | Solutions

‘Disgraceful’: Unions attack ‘alarming’ Harris job cut plans

9h | School funding

Trainee teacher need to drop by 23% next year, DfE forecasts

20h | Recruitment and retention

Sponsored academy pupils make ‘less ambitious’ post-16 choices

1d | Assessment