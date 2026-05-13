Become a member to listen to this article

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

Internal exclusions may not lead to fewer suspensions from school, early research has suggested.

Analysis by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) of three London council areas found “tentative correlations” between the use of internal exclusions – where pupils are removed from class but stay within school – and rates of suspensions.

It comes as the Department for Education plans to share new guidance with schools to encourage headteachers to only send pupils home for the most serious cases of poor behaviour and violence, aiming to reduce lost learning time. Schools could also be required to record internal exclusions under the new guidance.

Schools Week revealed earlier this year how secondary schools that use internal exclusion were isolating almost a fifth of their pupils from their classmates at least once each year.

But new data analysis of the use of types of exclusion in Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Lewisham should be “treated with caution”, EPI said, due to the small sample size.

‘Substantial variation’

Researchers became interested in behaviour management in Hackney schools after a probe into Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy found “isolating” and “shaming” practices. Tower Hamlets and Lewisham were selected due to similar economic and geographical demographics. A total of 33 schools responded.

Despite similarities, researchers found “substantial variation” in behaviour management practices within and across boroughs.

In autumn 2024-25, Hackney reported on average significantly higher rates of exclusion and suspension among secondary schools than Lewisham and Tower Hamlets.

Recorded rates of internal exclusions varied between two per cent and 50 per cent of pupils, with most schools isolating around 10 t0 15 per cent of pupils.

Internal alternative provision was found to be used by just under half (48 per cent) of schools.

‘Tentative correlations’

Analysis found that higher levels of internal exclusions are associated with both higher frequencies and rates of suspension, suggesting that “internal exclusion, as currently used in these London schools, does not appear to function as an alternate measure to suspension”.

The DfE announced in January it would release a framework on the use of internal exclusions to ensure “consistency, fairness and quality” and “strengthen the impact of suspensions”.

“The most serious and violent behaviour will still result in pupils being removed from the school environment and the new framework will not replace at home suspensions,” the DfE said.

But EPI caveated the “tentative correlations” should be “interpreted with caution” due to the small sample size. Around 20 per cent of schools did not share their data on internal exclusions.

Researchers said the relationship between types of exclusion should be explored with larger samples in the future.