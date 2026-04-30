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1 May 2026

How to talk to families and staff about merging trusts

Get the communication right and you build confidence, retain staff and bring communities with you
Jessica Shepherd Guest Contributor

Founder, Sparrowhawk Communications

Linda Tanner Guest Contributor

Education communications consultant and governor

3 min read
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A merger between academy trusts is one of the most significant moments in the life of either organisation.

Get the communication right and you build confidence, retain staff and bring communities with you.

Get it wrong and you’ll find yourself managing uncertainty that good planning could have avoided. Here’s what experience suggests you should and shouldn’t do.

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