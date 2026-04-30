How to talk to families and staff about merging trusts

A merger between academy trusts is one of the most significant moments in the life of either organisation. Get the communication right and you build confidence, retain staff and bring communities with you. Get it wrong and you’ll find yourself managing uncertainty that good planning could have avoided. Here’s what experience suggests you should and shouldn’t do. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.