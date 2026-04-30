It’s time to make part-time possible

Parental support was a hot topic at the teaching unions’ annual conferences over Easter, with NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack describing maternity pay as “a national scandal”.

Women aged 30 to 39 are leaving the profession at the largest rates, so retaining parents, who often work part-time, should be at the top of the list for reducing issues around recruitment and retention.

In 2015, the Conservative government promised to explore why “just one in four female teachers work part time, compared with nearly half of women in the workforce nationally”, calling this a “critical waste of talent”.