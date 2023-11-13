Why I love IRIS Ed:gen

David Houghton, Chief Operating Officer at Kernow Learning, explains why he loves IRIS Ed:gen – the cloud-native, data-driven, all-in-one MIS.

How are you finding IRIS Ed:gen?

We’re impressed. Before we moved to IRIS, our old systems didn’t share information – which brings issues when you have a Multi-Academy Trust.

We couldn’t make decisions as quickly, and colleagues were feeling the administrative burden of collating data and reporting on it in a way that was helpful and usable for our schools and our Shared Services teams. We needed to find a solution that was more effective and more efficient.

Ed:gen was the ideal choice because it puts in-depth, real-time data front and centre.

How does it make a difference?

An MIS needs to do a lot in its own right; with more than 40 modules, Ed:gen certainly does.

But it also communicates seamlessly with IRIS Central, which instantly visualises and reports data from all 21 of our schools.

Central is an exciting, robust solution that is revolutionising our central trust databases. It ensures our leaders are empowered to spend more time on creating a better experience for our pupils. Critically, this cuts the time spent on administrative work and reduces the margin of error – maximising output and minimising the energy put in.

Ed:gen and Central have revolutionised the way data and insights are used within our trust, and we’re really excited about what else we’re going to be able to do over the next few years.

Getting a new MIS can be complicated – what’s the support like?

Moving MIS is a daunting task, but we are now in a position where Ed:gen is working fantastically for us; we’ve got better analytics than ever before, our view on pupil and staff data has immensely improved, we’ve streamlined many of our workflows and processes, and we’re excited for further enhancements.

It has absolutely been the right move for us to switch to Ed:gen, and I regularly recommend it and the full IRIS Education suite to other trusts.

And because we have other IRIS solutions, including staff communication, financial and HR software, we just need one team to support us with everything.

We’ve got a fantastic relationship with them – it feels like a real partnership.

Is there anything else you like about Ed:gen?

Yes. It’s natively cloud-based software. This means it runs smoothly, and people can update information from anywhere.

It also has very robust permissions, which are essential for protecting data when you have a large organisation with many staff and thousands of pupils.

Need to know

Work from anywhere

IRIS Ed:gen is an MIS built on cloud-native technology.

Trust-wide and school reporting

Instant reporting at group, school, class or pupil level.

Effective safeguarding of every pupil

Flagging concerns is quick and straightforward.

A blend of live and on-demand training

Fully interactive training sessions are provided as part of your MIS migration.

