Stubborn rates of depression, anxiety and stress mean we are burning through the education workforce. We’re unlikely to find more replacements if we keep ignoring the causes, says a well-being charity boss

The idea of a carefree childhood seems oddly antiquated. Sixteen-year-olds today have lived and been educated through an austerity and Covid sandwich, and there is good evidence – not least a widening disadvantage gap – to indicate that the generational scarring will be educational, economic and psychological.

Meanwhile, school and college costs are rising faster than funding and mental health concerns are increasing among the young. This is hardly the stuff on which to build ambitions for national prosperity.

This is where our sixth ‘Teacher Wellbeing Index’ lands: In a system where passionate and purposeful staff are reaching into their own pockets to fund sandwiches and socks for pupils. One in which it is relatively normal to lose sleep over children who aren’t reliably washed and fed. In which education staff carry the weight of uncertainty and distress as children wait months, maybe longer, for the specialist support they need and deserve.

They care deeply about the children and young people they work with, and the vocation tax they pay for having a deep sense of purpose is paid not just from their pockets, but also with their hearts and health.

It is unsurprising therefore that we’re seeing stubborn rates of depression, anxiety and stress in the workforce; higher than the rates seen in the general population. It’s no wonder when nearly half of all staff go to work when they feel unwell, and over half don’t feel confident talking to their employer about their mental health challenges.

These trends, as well as the well-known workload challenges, all point to a culture of trying to ‘power through’ the stresses and strains of the job – or leaving altogether.

As we burn through those with passion and vocation, we are unlikely to find an abundance of options to replace them

The long-term health implications for anyone living with chronic stress are well evidenced. Heart disease, diabetes and stroke risk all increase when living in permanent ‘fight’ or ‘flight’. The human body just isn’t built for that. Yet we demand this every day from the people who are working to guide and inspire the next generation.

Children and young people, incidentally, are neither oblivious nor immune to the daily stresses in schools and colleges.

This leaves us all asking: When did we accept these mental and physical health risks as a normal part of a career in education? And how much longer can we ignore the systemic drivers of staff stress and poor mental health in our education system?

Teacher vacancies are at an all-time high. There has been a sharp rise in the proportion of school leaders leaving the profession before retirement age, citing job pressure. As we burn through those who entered the profession with passion and vocation, we are unlikely to find an abundance of options to replace them.

We have a duty to future generations of children and young people to keep talented and inspirational educators working in the sector.

Rather like chronic stress, the longer we ignore this issue, the worse the effects will be.