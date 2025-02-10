Home All news
Accountability

Who are the ‘stuck’ schools in line for £100k support?

Most are already academies, and a third won't be eligible because of recent 'structural change'

Most are already academies, and a third won't be eligible because of recent 'structural change'

10 Feb 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The vast majority of “stuck schools” targeted for improvement are already academies – and a third won’t be eligible for help because they’ve already undergone “structural change”.

Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, said stuck schools were “the new front in the fight against low expectations”, warning that “more than 600” such settings educated more than 300,000 pupils.

Stuck schools, called “coasting” by Conservative governments and, confusingly, “struggling” by Labour last year, are those graded ‘requires improvement’ at their last inspection and less than ‘good’ at the inspection before that.

These schools will receive “targeted intervention” and grants of up to £100,000 to help turn them around under a £20 million scheme.

If they aren’t up to scratch within two years, they’ll be academised or re-brokered.

But how are the stuck schools? Schools Week investigates…

1. Most are already academies

Ofsted data analysis found 626 schools that fitted the ‘stuck’ description.

Of these, 85 per cent were already academies. Half were sponsored academies – those academised because they failed, while 30 per cent opted to convert.

Sir Kevan Collins, the standards tsar, said this showed new ways had to be found to support schools already academised. “We will re-broker them, but we’ve already had a go at that one.”

2. About 200 WON’T get support

Schools won’t be eligible for support if they have already had a change of structure since their last inspection.

Analysis suggests this will be the case for 199 that joined their current sponsor after they were last inspected.

But the DfE said it still expected to support about 600 schools, because others would become ‘stuck’ in later years.

Under new Ofsted report cards, it is proposed that the definition change to those that receive “an ‘attention needed’ rating against ‘leadership and governance’, having been below ‘good’ or equivalent at their previous inspection.

3. More likely in poorer areas

Ofsted data includes where a school’s area sits on the income deprivation affecting children index, which measures the proportion of children living in income-deprived families.

Our analysis found 32.7 per cent of stuck schools are in the top fifth of areas for child poverty, compared with just 7.5 per cent in the bottom fifth.

By region, 15.7 per cent are in the north west, 14.4 per cent in the West Midlands and 12.9 per cent in the east Midlands. Just 2.9 per cent are in London.

4. Some MATs have multiple schools

Some academy trusts have multiple schools that meet the definition, although many will not get the support package because they have recently joined.

According to the data, the Co-operative Academies Trust has five ‘stuck’ schools.

But Chris Tomlinson, its chief executive, said it took on “very challenging schools – some of which have had a very long history of underachievement”.

Of 23 sponsored academies inspected since joining the trust, 22 have had their best-ever Ofsted “as a result of the educational and leadership support we have given them helping to transform communities”.

Tom Campbell
Tom Campbell

E-ACT has four schools that meet the definition.

Tom Campbell, it chief executive, said the “idea of stuck schools”highlighted the reality that some schools faced deep-rooted challenges, but the label risked oversimplifying the issue.

The funding initiative “represents an important shift towards earlier, more meaningful intervention” as “quick fixes are rarely effective”, he said.

But the “real test will be how quickly and effectively it reaches schools and whether it is coupled with strong leadership development, clear accountability, and sustained expertise.

“If these elements are in place, this initiative has all the potential to be a game-changer for schools that have previously struggled to break the cycle of underperformance.”

5. Schools ‘stuck’ for ‘far too long’

Collins warned this week that “for too long, too many schools have been sitting in category for [up to] ten years and haven’t moved. It’s completely unacceptable”.

“You’ve got to be relentless on these stuck schools.”

Eight schools in Ofsted’s data were rated ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ in 2015 and remain at ‘requires improvement’.

Nineteen received their previous negative rating in 2016. Seventy-nine did so in 2017.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *