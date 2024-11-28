The government has just made a very strong case for investing in much-improved careers education. Our report shows how to do it

The government has just made a very strong case for investing in much-improved careers education. Our report shows how to do it

“We need an education system that prepares children for the jobs of the future”. So said the prime minister this weekend. The phrase doesn’t always land well with more traditional educators, but it was an eye-catching introduction to this week’s Get Britain Working white paper. Today, our new report sheds light on how the ambition can be met.

One of the government’s key goals is to ensure today’s young people who are not in education, employment and training (NEET) have more support to get on. Given the alarming NEET rate, this is welcome.

The proposals place lots of emphasis on bringing together health, skills and work support, an 18-21 youth guarantee and reformed job centres. However, our report suggests that the school system has a role to play, too.

Published this week, the study – the largest of its kind – draws on feedback from nearly 250,000 students about their readiness for work. It concludes that young people in school face barriers that can affect future progression, including a lack of confidence and key skills, including speaking, listening and teamwork.

But high-quality careers education can and does make a difference.

Breaking down barriers to confidence

On average, 16-year-olds respond positively to almost 70 per cent of our work-readiness questions. They will likely be confident about their future, have met relevant employers and know what the labour market wants.

However, those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds – particularly girls – struggle in comparison to their peers. They are less optimistic about their next steps and worry they won’t be able to impress at interviews and assessment centres.

A confidence gap – to mirror the attainment gap – is holding some young people back. The more we can expose these groups early on to the opportunities and joys of work, the better.

Skills for work

There are skills gaps, too. Throughout secondary school, young people report a lack of speaking, listening, teamwork, and leadership skills, despite their importance to the world of work.

That’s why it is important that the government’s curriculum and assessment review broadens the offer to capture more of young people’s strengths. The recent Oracy Commission report on how to weave speaking skills through subjects also points to solving the problem.

Jobs of the future

Despite the challenges, our report finds that young people are ambitious and have a good sense of future industries. Healthcare, construction and digital are some of the most popular sectors by 16 (and also feature in the government’s industrial strategy).

This, in part, reflects the excellent school outreach activities of the NHS and the construction industries (the latter boosted by the social value requirements of large building projects).

However, there is more to be done in other industries, with evidence showing that the more employers engage with young people early in their education, the more likely they are to expand their talent pipelines.

So what can we do?

Helping young people get ready for work is complex. As others like the Youth Futures Foundation have pointed out, NEET rates are influenced by a range of factors, including economic conditions, achievement levels (particularly in English and maths), and the availability of training opportunities. The white paper also acknowledges the relationship between mental health and economic inactivity.

However, our study (and wider work) finds that where schools deliver modern careers education with rigour and fidelity, there are real benefits. Young people are more likely to be in work or training post-16 and post-18, the confidence gap is eroded, and girls are more likely to be interested in jobs like engineering.

What does this provision look like? It starts early, involves a range of employers (with young people spending time in the industry), brings the curriculum to life with real examples and it boosts awareness of technical pathways like apprenticeships.

With the new government, there are opportunities to go further, and this week’s white paper makes reference to future plans to expand work experience and career support.

As we begin the mission of helping more young people to thrive in the workplace, we can be confident that involving schools in the endeavour will make a difference.

Read the full report, ‘Student career readiness in 2023/24’ here