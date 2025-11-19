Early education minister says flagship free breakfast clubs will be game-changer for pupils with special needs as next rollout phase begins

Early education minister says flagship free breakfast clubs will be game-changer for pupils with special needs as next rollout phase begins

Every parent knows that getting children ready for school can be challenging. But for families of children with special educational needs and disabilities, the morning rush can be even tougher – and the transition into a busy, noisy classroom can set the tone for their child’s entire day.

That’s why I’m particularly proud that many children with SEND in mainstream schools already have the chance to benefit from our Best Start free breakfast clubs, with an additional 500,000 pupils set to benefit next year.

These aren’t just about filling empty stomachs – though that matters enormously. They’re about creating the calm, supportive environment that helps every child start their day ready to learn.

‘Lifeline for SEND children’

I’ve seen first-hand how transformative this can be. At Luddenden Church of England School in Halifax, where 52 per cent of pupils are eligible for free school meals, headteacher Lisa Hoyle has built a breakfast club that works for every child in her school.

She told me something striking: virtually all pupils have attended the club at some point. There’s no stigma, no sense of difference – it’s simply part of school life.

But what really stood out was how the club has become a lifeline for children with SEND.

Lisa explained that for these pupils, entering a busy classroom first thing in the morning can be overwhelming. But the breakfast club changes everything. The noise and activity build gradually around them, rather than hitting them all at once.

For children with SEND, this foundation is crucial

They arrive to a calm space, settle in at their own pace, and build relationships with the teaching assistants and support staff who run the club.

By the time lessons start, they’re ready. They know the adults around them. They’ve had a chance to ease into the day. For many, it’s made the difference between a difficult morning and a successful one.

This is exactly the kind of flexibility and understanding that makes our free breakfast clubs work. Lisa runs special themed weeks where different staff members and even older pupils, offer different activities, keeping things fresh and engaging.

Parents love it as a more relaxed start to the day – and crucially, it helps children get to know all the staff before they even move through school.

From April, half a million more children will benefit from these clubs as applications open today for 500 more schools to join our programme.

By September 2026, a further 1,500 schools will come on board, extending these benefits to over 200,000 more underprivileged children in just over a year.

‘We’ve listened to schools’

We’ve improved from our test and learn phase, which has already delivered five million free breakfasts.

As Schools Week readers know, we’ve listened to schools like Luddenden about what works and what needs changing, including funding rates.

That’s why we’re increasing the per child funding rate, so schools can offer a genuine variety of healthy breakfast options.

We’re also guaranteeing schools a daily rate to cover staffing and administration – for an average sized school with 50% take-up, that’s a 28% increase in total funding meaning they receive £29,000 annually.

This matters for children with SEND because it means schools can properly staff their clubs with teaching assistants and support staff who know these children well. It means they can create the calm, flexible environment that makes all the difference.

The evidence backs this up. We know that breakfast clubs boost attainment by the equivalent of two months’ progress in maths, reading and writing for children aged five to seven. Schools report improvements in attendance, punctuality and behaviour.

But beyond the statistics, there’s something more fundamental: children arrive settled and ready to learn.

For children with SEND, who may already face additional barriers to learning, this foundation is crucial. A calm start. A familiar face. A nutritious meal. Time to transition at their own pace. It may sound small, but they’re the differences that can transform a child’s entire school experience.

This rollout prioritises schools with the highest proportion of pupils on free school meals, ensuring support goes where it’s needed most. We’re giving parents back up to 95 hours a year and saving them up to £450 – money and time that families juggling complex care needs desperately need.

Applications open today. I’d encourage every eligible school to consider how a breakfast club could transform mornings for all your pupils – including those who need that extra bit of support to have their best day.