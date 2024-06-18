Home All news
Video: School leaders and policy experts react to party manifestos

Schools Week convened a panel of experts from across the sector to respond to parties' pledges

Schools Week convened a panel of experts from across the sector to respond to parties' pledges

18 Jun 2024, 9:26

Certainty over funding, ending child poverty, addressing the disadvantage gap and ending selection are among the priorities raised by school leaders and policy experts following the release of election manifestos.

Schools Week convened a panel of experts from across the sector to respond to the election manifestos of the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Viewers heard from Becks Boomer-Clark, chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust, Seamus Murphy, who leads Turner Schools and Carl Cullinane, from social mobility charity The Sutton Trust.

They also heard from Education Policy Institute boss Natalie Perera and Public First partner Jonathan Simons, both former government advisers, as well as NCFE policy chief Michael Lemin.

See below for a recording of the discussion from this week’s free webinar sponsored by NCFE.

Leaders unpicked Labour’s plans to recruit more teachers, open new school-based nurseries and reform Ofsted, as well as proposals to make all schools co-operate with councils on admissions and place-planning.

They also discussed the Conservatives’ plans to bring in the Advanced British Standard, extend teacher retention payments and increase focus on school sport.

Visit Schools Week’s dedicated general election webpage for the latest news, analysis and opinion.

