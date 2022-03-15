Home All news
Sponsored post

Unbeatable exam practice, unbeatable value

Pearson Revise helps students to focus their revision with easy to follow revision guides, workbooks, revision cards and practice papers.

Pearson Revise helps students to focus their revision with easy to follow revision guides, workbooks, revision cards and practice papers.

15 Mar 2022, 9:50

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Sponsored

Matched to the AQA and Pearson Edexcel specifications, with new online content and knowledge checks to help identify gaps and focus learning.
 
Ideal for independent and classroom use:

  • One-topic-per-page format
  • Examiner insight and tips
  • Exam-style practice questions
  • Worked solution videos
  • Online quizzes and progress tracker

Free online tools for GCSE revision

Help GCSE students boost their confidence with Pearson Revise online revision. A free and flexible learning tool with quick topic quizzes, worked examples and links to the Pearson Revise guides and workbooks. Available for Pearson Edexcel GCSE maths, history, sciences and business.

From only £2.70 per copy with schools discount of 55%*.

Buy class sets with our schools discount and pass the saving on to your students.

*Use code 16REVCC at checkoutto receive 55% off and free p&p for all orders over £30.

Download your free samples and knowledge checkers now!

*Offer only available to those purchasing on a UK educational establishment account and cannot be combined with other offers.16REVCC code can be applied to GCSE Revise titles only for a 55% discount and free delivery on orders over £30.

More from this theme

Sponsored post
Sponsored

3 ways to bring poetry to life in the classroom with free resources

Develop oracy and writing skills with SPOKEN WORD POWER - use free Primary & Secondary classroom resources, create original...

Eastside

Sponsored post
Sponsored

“We need an MIS which works for us, not the other way round.”

Primary schools have more than their fair share of challenges at the moment. Getting the most from their MIS...

Juniper Education

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Schools and Academies Show returns to London for first time in 2 years

The UK’s largest education policy event returns to London to deliver an unforgettable face-to-face experience for leaders across the...

The School and Academies Show

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How to bring out the artist in every child with Sky Arts

Make 2022 a year of creativity with Access All Arts – a free, jam-packed, fun-filled celebration of the arts...

Sky Arts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

KS3 resources for teachers and students to support learning, homework, and revision

BBC Bitesize is refreshing its KS3 core subjects, by launching 100+ new guides all linked to the KS3 curriculum...

BBC Bitesize

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Behaviour Hubs: A school-tailored approach towards a culture that benefits everyone

Empowering teachers to implement, promote and sustain an effective behaviour culture within schools across England.

Education Development Trust

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.