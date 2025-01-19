New initiative for 50 schools launched as PM Starmer visits school No 219 in Ukraine

A new government initiative will link schools in the UK and Ukraine to swap stories and run joint reading projects in order to strengthen the relationship between the countries and boost education standards.

The UK-Ukraine Schools Partnership programme, delivered by the British Council in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, will see 50 schools in the UK matched with 50 schools in Ukraine on a year-long project.

Schools will be chosen from across the four nations of the UK between now and the scheme’s launch in late spring. Each school group will share their favourite stories from their own culture and explore the benefits of reading.

The scheme was launched yesterday by the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer at school No 219 in Kyiv, where he joined a class on a video call with pupils and education secretary Bridget Phillipson at All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield.

Phillipson said: “Getting more children reading for pleasure is a key part of our plan for change, and our work to drive high and rising standards across education by giving children the best start in life.

“Children in Ukraine have faced things most of us can’t comprehend, but through sharing our stories we can build a collective understanding of our two cultures, creating lasting ties between school communities that will benefit pupils on both sides for years to come.”

The project is backed by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo and current Waterstones children’s laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who also dialled in from All Saints. It aims to help Ukraine’s recovery while driving high education standards on both sides.

Morpurgo said: “After a long life of reading and teaching and writing, of telling stories to children, I do know that the right book at the right time can enrich young lives.”

The project comes after the prime minister and President Zelenskyy signed a 100-year partnership agreement on Thursday to deepen security ties and strengthen their countries’ relationship.

Starmer said: “Reading is so much more than education. It broadens horizons, nurtures creativity and provides hope and light in uncertain times.

Susan Acland Hood Bridget Phillipson author Michael Morpurgo centre and laureate Frank Cottrell Boyce during a visit to meet students at the All Saints Schools in Anfield

“The resilience of the Ukrainian people is incredible. I’ve seen first-hand how learning and reading helps maintain a sense of normality for Ukraine’s children and young people, who have faced unimaginable adversity as they live, learn and play under bombardment.

“As part of our historic 100-year partnership with Ukraine, we’re enriching the cultural connections between our young people, fostering closer ties now and into the future.”

Children in Ukraine have had their education severely disrupted by Russia’s invasion. Thousands of schools have been damaged, while children live in fear of attacks, displacement or the loss of parents or loved ones.

It is hoped the scheme will benefit those children who have been affected by the trauma of the war. The National Literacy Trust found that children who read are three times more likely to have higher levels of mental wellbeing.

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, said: “We are delighted to be part of the 100-year unbreakable partnership between the UK and Ukraine.

“We look forward to supporting many more schools in partnerships and wider connections between our education systems.”