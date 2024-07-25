Home Opinion
Inclusion

Two first steps towards a racially inclusive teaching profession

The latest data on diversity in the teacher workforce is unsurprising - and we can very easily do a lot better

Evelyn Forde

Author, Herstory: You cannot be what you cannot see

25 Jul 2024, 5:00

I’m not sure why I’m always surprised when  another piece of data shows the issues faced by teachers and leaders from a minority ethnic background. However, I suppose the latest analysis from the NFER comes at a time when the new government are launching their recruitment campaign, so I’ll remain optimistic that this data catches their eye.

The report shows a stark over-representation of Black and Asian graduates of applicants to ITT courses compared to their White counterparts. This representation then drops significantly at every other point in their careers. 

Black and Asian applicants are less likely to be accepted, less likely to achieve QTS and less likely to become senior leaders, let alone headteachers. 

So what is clear is that they do want to join this wonderful profession, to share the love of their  subject, be role models and progress in their careers. What is equally clear is that they are  being blocked – at entry, and then at every stage of their career thereafter.

If we don’t unblock the pipeline at the ITT point, we will never move the dial along the way and we will forever have a teaching workforce that does not represent culturally and ethnically diverse modern Britain. So what are the solutions?

Face up to reality

A starting point would be for policy makers to first engage with the data and accept this is an issue which needs addressing. It cannot be left to think tanks, researchers and committed individuals alone. There is clearly an issue with the application process and the experience of trainees when on placement (hence the drop-out rate).  

A review of the application process to remove the unconscious biases which are likely to prevail is a must.  As identified by the NFER report, consider name-blind shortlisting and consider contextualised recruitment and conditional offers. 

Some applicants may also benefit from support with the application process. I know for sure that I benefited from structured support when I applied for my ITT course.

Raise expectations

After fixing the application process, we must turn our attention to fixing the experience of trainees once on placement.  We know that our teaching workforce is predominantly White. We also know that there are still many schools that have yet to be truly inclusive, and many who are yet to adopt an anti-racist approach.  

So before we send our trainees into schools which could be unwelcoming and ultimately overwhelming, we must challenge all those that are still far from inclusive. Sadly, there are many, as identified by NFER, but also the anti-racist framework commissioned by the NEU and others.

We must ensure partnership schools have a statement of intent on dealing with racist incidents, that schools have demonstrated their commitment to EDI before a placement is made, that trainees are reassured and given the confidence that any issues will be swiftly and appropriately dealt with and that should a trainee leave, they are offered an exit interview so that their voice is heard and action taken.

Actions to address the ITT blockage cannot be taken in isolation. A clear joined-up approach is necessary. Only then might we begin to see our educational landscape take on the full colours of our diverse communities.

Evelyn Forde and others will discuss these issues in more depth at #WomenEd’s webinar, Unlock the ITT pipeline to ensure race equity in schools on 5 September at 5PM. Register here

