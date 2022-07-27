Truss V Sunak for PM: What they have promised on schools

From new grammar schools to Ofsted checks on 'rubbish' PE, all the education policies the PM hopefuls have pledged

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head-to-head to become the country’s next prime minister.

Conservative party members will vote for a winner over the summer, before the result is announced on September 5.

Education has not featured heavily in either hopeful’s campaign so far, but proposed policies include ending the grammar school ban and beefing up Ofsted checks on physical education classes.

Here’s what we know so far (Schools Week will update the piece every time new policies are announced).

1. Sunak: Ofsted to grade PE lessons…

Sunak has said he would ask Ofsted to assess the quality of physical education (PE) classes during every school inspection to ensure exercise and team sports do not get “pushed out” of the curriculum.

In a letter sent to sports bodies, seen by the Telegraph, Sunak said Ofsted would assess whether children are “developing good physical literacy” and getting a “rich array of sporting opportunities”.

Ofsted already does deep dives into PE as part of its usual inspections, however the subject made up just 15 per cent of all secondary school deep dives carried out during 2019-20, the first of the new inspection framework.

But inspectors also already assess and report on how primary schools are using the PE and sport premium funding.

2. …and repeated pledge to open up school facilities

Sunak also pledged to open up school sport facilities over summer holidays.

As Schools Week reported in May, the government has already launched a tender for a £57 million, three-year contract to help schools opening their facilities in the evening and at weekends.

The scheme will identify 1,350 schools and reach 362,500 children and 112,500 community users, tender documents show.

3. Truss: Grammar schools are back

While remaining mostly tight-lipped on schools policies, Truss reportedly told the right-wing 1922 committee of Conservative MPs at a hustings she would end the ban on new grammar schools.

All hopefuls were asked about lifting the ban, something committee chair Sir Graham Brady has long called-for.

The prospect of new selective schools has repeatedly reared its head despite official plans by former prime minister Theresa May to remove the ban being ditched in 2017.

Evidence suggests while grammars may stretch brighter pupils, they increase inequality overall as the attainment of other pupils suffers.

4. Sunak: Mandarin push for chop?

In 2020, the government extended its £10 million programme to improve children’s fluency in Mandarin and train more Chinese teachers.

A flagship exchange programme also sees teachers sent to Shanghai to learn about “maths mastery”.

But Sunak has pledged to ban all the 30 Confucius Institutes in the UK, saying the Chinese Communist Party represent “the largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century”.

He said almost all government spending on Mandarin language teaching at school is “channeled through university-based Confucius Institutes, thereby promoting Chinese soft power”.

What else do we know on schools?

Truss says her comp school ‘let down’ kids

Truss got into hot water after claiming during her campaign launch that “many of the children I was at school with were let down by low expectations, poor educational standards and a lack of opportunity”.

She attended the comprehensive Roundhay School, in west Yorkshire. Former schools minister Nick Gibb is also an alumnus, although the school had recently converted from a grammar school when he joined.

Truss later said the “reason I am a Conservative is that I saw kids at my school being let down in Leeds”. But the comments have been criticised by local leaders, former pupils and staff.

The school was rated ‘satisfactory’ at the time Truss attended, but has since been rated ‘outstanding’.

Sunak ‘grateful’ for private school

In contrast, Sunak has spoken very positively about his schooling at Winchester College – which now costs up to £45,000 per year for boarders – where he was head boy.

He has said the school provided “an amazing opportunity” that he was “grateful” for and “put my life on a different trajectory”.

Sunak and his wife have since donated more than £100,000 to the school.