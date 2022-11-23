The Nottingham supports Secondary Schools to address the careers gap with The Career Academy

The Nottingham has reaffirmed its commitment to help the next generation achieve their career ambitions with the relaunch of its employability programme. Career Academy has been created with EVERFI, an international technology company driving social impact through education.

Career Academy was launched in 2021 in response to the lockdowns which forced schools to close, exams to be cancelled and employers to embrace homeworking. Almost overnight, teachers had to adapt by incorporating new and flexible styles of careers learning and delivery.

Utilising EVERFI’s expertise, The Nottingham has developed a catalogue of free, downloadable resources available to young people in schools and higher education settings across the country, including the East Midlands. The resources focus on five key areas: navigation (“I know how to find out about work”); practice (“I can experience what being at work is like”); skills (“I have the skills employers want”); networking (“I can get ideas from different people”) and reflecting: “I understand why an employer might value me”).

Kim Sutherland from Trinity School, said: “Thinking about your future and your career path is the hardest decision a student can make. The Nottingham’s Career Academy helps identify skills and attributes while demystifying the journey ahead.”

By signing up to the programme, schools will once again have the opportunity of winning a Q&A with a The Nottingham representative. Earlier this year, secondary school students from Bluecoat Wollaton Academy in Nottingham received a visit from The Nottingham Chief Executive Officer, Sue Hayes. They heard all about her career path and got the chance to ask her a range of career-related questions, including one from an inquisitive student who attempted to find out Sue’s annual salary.

Anne Leivers, Chief People Officer at The Nottingham, added: “We recognise the pandemic only widened the career gap for so many young people so we’re really proud we were able to react to this emerging need. Since we set up Career Academy in 2020, we have seen hundreds of teachers from across the UK engage with the programme and reached over 10,000 young people through direct interventions such as career chats and virtual mentoring.

“It’s great to know another intake of students will benefit in 2022 and into 2023, and we can’t wait to hear the feedback from those taking advantage of the resources.”

To access the range of free Career Academy resources, please visit: get.everfi.com/nottinghambuildingsociety