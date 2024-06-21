Home Opinion
The Knowledge

The Knowledge. How are trusts doing at closing disadvantage gaps?

New research from the South West Social Mobility Commission reveals the major academy trusts still have a lot of work to do for their under-resourced pupils

New research from the South West Social Mobility Commission reveals the major academy trusts still have a lot of work to do for their under-resourced pupils

Lee Elliot Major

Professor of social mobility, University of Exeter

Beth Brooks

Executive associate, South-West Social Mobility Commission

21 Jun 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Drawing conclusions from school comparisons is always a treacherous game as pupils’ outcomes are shaped so much by their distinct circumstances, contexts and communities. Yet our analysis of how well secondary school pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds perform in major multi-academy trusts (MATs) suggests there is much room for improvement.

At the extremes, the disparities are striking. At one trust based in London, for example, 60 per cent of disadvantaged pupils achieved both English and maths GCSE at grade 5 or above in 2022/23. This compares to 34 per cent at the highest-performing trust in the south west and 5 per cent for another trust in the peninsula.

Whatever official measure is used to compare progress or achievement of disadvantaged pupils, significant differences are found for MATs, both within the same region and across the country.  Many disadvantaged pupils are not leaving school with the core skills they need to succeed in life.

The analysis was carried out by the South-West Social Mobility Commission, set up to boost prospects across the peninsula. Our aim is to highlight trusts within a similar part of the country that have been doing relatively well for disadvantaged pupils against currently recognised accountability measures.

The results suggest that there is much more to be done when it comes to learning between MATs: approaches in some trusts may be having some success, and they are worth investigating as possible approaches by others.

We examined data on the performance by pupils who had at some point qualified for free school meals in the previous six years, considering 216 eligible multi academy trusts across the country for which 2023 attainment data was recently released by the government. This accounts for approximately 16 per cent of MATs in England.

The top ten performing trusts for each major region are listed in the Commission’s annual report published this week.

At the extremes, the disparities are striking

The results also reveal stark regional divides. London was the only region where, among the MATs analysed, more than one-third of disadvantaged students (37.2 per cent) achieved both English and maths GCSE at grade 5 or above.

The south west was the lowest-performing region on this measure, with only 20.1 per cent of disadvantaged students from eligible MATs achieving this, closely followed by the south east, where the average was 21.8 per cent.

We consider a range of performance measures for disadvantaged pupils used by government, including how many achieved grade 5 and above in GCSE English and Maths; the proportion achieving the English Baccalaureate at grade 4 and above, and average attainment 8 point score. The measures were weighted based on the number of pupils in each school, as well as on the (capped) number of years for which they had been part of the trust.

Our hope is that the analysis will help lead to more cross-trust learning both within and across regions when it comes to helping pupils from under-resourced backgrounds.

Several best bets for improving outcomes feature in the book Equity in Education, ranging from addressing unconscious biases in the classroom and developing more inclusive language, to nurturing authentic relationships with parents through home visits and community hubs.

But as ever, what also matters is the consistent delivery of any approach across a group of schools or across classrooms within the school. Needless to say, most equity approaches take time to have full impact; they are long-wins.

These results are important as the sector moves increasingly to a trust-dominated system, amid worrying signs of widening academic divides and rising child poverty across the country in the post pandemic era.

One of the Commission’s key aims is to adopt a sharper spotlight on disadvantage to bring more focus on how well pupils from under-resourced backgrounds perform at school. We believe that the national accountability of schools should do far more to explicitly consider outcomes for disadvantaged pupils.

What is for sure is that all trusts will need to up their game when it comes to levelling the playing field of learning.

Latest education roles from

Trustee

Trustee

Satis Education

View job
Esports Teacher

Esports Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Trustee – Property Management or Sustainability

Trustee – Property Management or Sustainability

Satis Education

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

The Knowledge

Covid delays release of long-awaited phonics study

Important £1m trial study now due in 2023

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *