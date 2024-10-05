The Conversation – with Zara Simpson

On your marks, INSET, go!

The term began with some interesting insights about INSET days from Teacher Tapp, showing a sharp divide among respondents in terms of their perceived value.

A lot of work goes into INSET days – so it's important to know: did teachers find their INSET day useful? 🤔



Senior leaders (including headteachers) were the most likely to say it was ‘very useful’ (38%). pic.twitter.com/hUPPEpeURS — Teacher Tapp (@TeacherTapp) September 20, 2024

For me as a deputy headteacher, the energy and focus we bring to the start of term sets the tone for what we can achieve in the months ahead. With that in mind, it is important to recognise the value and impact that effective September INSET days can have on teaching staff.

At ours, assistant headteacher for behaviour and attitudes, Rebecca Bridges shared some invaluable resources on strategic investment, de-escalation techniques, and refining classroom management, which I highly recommend for teachers planning future INSET days.

Really enjoyed my first day today at a new school! I delivered an INSET session on Strategic Investment: From Procedure to Routine, De-Escalation in the classroom and introduced some tweaks to line ups using @Strickomaster’s The Behaviour Manual. #EduTwitter #Pastoral pic.twitter.com/DR19BVx2bH — Rebecca Bridges (@becky_bridges) September 2, 2024

Her references to Sam Strickland’s The Behaviour Manual to introduce subtle tweaks to line-up routines was exactly the kind of practical, evidence-based input that make a real difference in the day-to-day running of a school.

It’s also crucial that INSET days provide good opportunities for collaboration among staff. These days provide a rare chance for teachers to engage in meaningful dialogue, share best practices and learn from one another’s experiences.

A positive start is fundamental to supporting our pupils’ learning and wellbeing for the year ahead. But the same principles apply to every successful INSET: Ensure your goals are aligned, give staff practical tools and strategies, and let them work together on how to implement them.

Reclaiming narratives

Black History Month started this week, and this year’s theme is ‘Reclaiming Narratives’, a powerful reminder of the importance of amplifying diverse voices and stories.

But while October is an important opportunity to shine a spotlight on Black history, who we are as a society and the journey we are on, our additional focus at this time should not be a tokenistic gesture on the curriculum calendar.

Resources like those by The Black Curriculum emphasise the importance of teaching Black histories 365 days a year to promote social cohesion and enhance knowledge development among young people. Similarly, the Headteacher Update provides resources to support schools in this mission, demonstrating that the push for inclusivity is shared across the sector.

Meanwhile, educators like Jo Peters are also taking innovative steps. By incorporating resources from Kenya into her pedagogy, she is not only enriching her teaching practice but also providing her students with a more global perspective on Black histories and cultures.

Meet Flo, I bought her from Kenya and the children love her. We’re going to develop this provocation with the children. #pedagogyoflistening #earlyyears #BlackHistoryMonth @RCDivineMercy pic.twitter.com/qcTmu4T67y — Jo Peters (@JoPetersEYFS) September 28, 2024

We live in a multicultural country, and the ability to navigate and appreciate diverse perspectives is not just an academic skill but a life skill. By weaving Black history into our curriculum, we not only affirm the identity and experiences of Black students but also foster a deeper understanding and respect among all students.

Workload and wellbeing

This week also marks World Teacher Day on October 5th, a good time to reflect on the wellbeing of our teaching staff. This year’s comes as new government data shows that both headteacher and teacher wellbeing are alarmingly low, ultimately affecting teaching and learning we provide as well as the wellbeing of the school community overall.

In fostering a school culture that prioritises mental health, providing access to mental health resources such as counselling services or stress management workshops is just as important as creating work environments that respects teachers’ time and boundaries.

This is especially true in a sector where the evidence on what might actually reduce workloads is still in contention, exemplified by two blogs published this week.

First, deputy headteacher Dan Worker explained how live marking could reduce the time teachers spend marking. Then, mere days later, Ross Morrison McGill set out his evidence as to why the technique can’t deliver that outcome.

Bridget Phillipson certainly has her work cut out to deliver on her workload commitment.

Finally, this week’s episode of the Thinking deeply about primary education podcast sees host Kieran Mackle welcome Emma Lennard and Seamus Gibbons to discuss their book, Sequencing the Primary Curriculum.

Their insights and practical advice on curriculum design, its impact on daily teaching, the lesson planning process and pupil outcomes are invaluable for new teachers and seasoned professionals alike.