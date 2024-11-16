I thought I would try something different this week. With what could be seen as a challenging news period nationally and internationally, and a time of the year when many people struggle, I thought a look at the lighter side of the education podcasting world might be in order.

As such, I enjoyed listening to Two Mr Ps in a Pod(cast), two teachers (and brothers) who share funny stories from the classroom. It’s a relatively gentle listen to two guys who clearly have chemistry, don’t expect to learn anything profound, and I think there is a place for that on occasion.

The latest episode takes in flying anxiety, Halloween, flexible working, retention, and which film best describes your teaching style.

Speaking of teaching styles, Sir Kevan Collins made some comments at the Confederation of School Trusts conference last week that made headlines and inflamed social media. Addressing the shibboleth of school and academy freedoms, he set this against his experience that he has “never seen teachers more enslaved”.

“I think we’ve sometimes slipped into a shallow compliance culture,” he added, which does not prioritise “longer, deeper” processes. “People aren’t fulfilled and they leave.”

When I was recently lecturing SCITT students, I (hopefully) expressed my love for teaching, particularly as I believe we can all do it differently. That’s its beauty

As such, Hrund Gunnssteinsdottir’s TED talk on intuition hit a nerve.

Here Hrund takes us through the concept of intuition and explores its Icelandic counterpart, innsaei, the sea within, that can’t be put into boxes, as it ceases to flow. She reflects on its impact on us, how it shapes our responses and impacts on our creativity, analysis and connectiveness.

Hrund gives us examples from hers and others’ vital work on change, particularly climate change. However, I think the concept of listening to one’s own inner voice, or intuition, is a useful concept for teachers to ensure that they aren’t boxed in, as Kevan Collins observes.

We all have intuition and it’s up to us to tune into it. Hrund urges us to use our inner wisdom to align our inner compass. Perhaps Collins is right, that some schools’ practices don’t match their teachers’ vision of true north.

Simply put, using our intuition as a guide for essential change could lead to that rare beast: authenticity, an aspect of building successful relationships with young people that I think is often overlooked, but absolutely vital in effective and fulfilling teaching.

Now if we applied the same thinking to leadership…

SCITT students are encouraged to journal and record their teaching journey, so it was fortuitous for me and for them that I came across this recent episode of Ten Percent Happier, hosted by former Good Morning America and ABC News anchor Dan Harris.

Here, Harris explores the many benefits of expressive writing, therapeutic journaling, to- do lists, gratitude lists and more with the science of journaling, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, James Pennebaker.

Pennebaker is known for his early research on expressive writing and health. Author of over 300 scientific articles and eight books, his research has affected our understanding and treatment of mental and physical health of people dealing with upheavals in their lives.

The podcast explores the rumination of things, particularly after trauma, but it is clear that this approach doesn’t need that to work. Everybody suffers one way or another: conflicts, stress and on occasion tossing and turning at night.

We all know that the start of a career in teaching is hard. Whoever made the recommendation that trainees journal at this time clearly knows a thing or two, and the techniques and tips for doing it effectively could really help. An evidence-informed professional development practice. Whatever next?

And if we’re asking brand-new teachers to undertake these tasks, perhaps the aim should be to embed them as career-long habits. Well, I’m writing this. What about you?