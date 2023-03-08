Education unions claim their offer to open talks through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service have been snubbed

Education unions have invited the government for talks facilitated by an official mediator in a bid to end the current stalemate over pay, but say their offer has been “ignored”.

The National Education Union, NAHT headteachers’ union, NASUWT teaching union and ASCL school leaders’ union said they had proposed talks conducted by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, a non-departmental public body which provides dispute-resolution services.

They wrote to education secretary Gillian Keegan on Monday with the offer.

As they are “yet to receive a formal reply to the letter”, the unions said they could “only conclude that the failure to reply to such a reasonable and urgent request means it has been declined”.

Whiteman

Keegan is still insisting NEU strike action next week must be paused for formal talks on pay to go ahead, but the union has so far refused to do so, criticising government “pre-conditions”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said “using ACAS to create a safe environment between parties in order to begin movement is a well-trodden path in industrial relations”.

“The success rate at ACAS is impressive. It is extraordinary for any party to a dispute to refuse such an offer.

“I am really worried that the government are not serious about finding ways through these difficulties. I hope for the sake of children the government can see beyond political posturing and join us all around a table.”

‘Short period’ before next strike should be exploited

Union leaders hoped ACAS talks would provide cover for both sides to more easily negotiate the terms of further discussions without abandoning their public positions.

The organisation acts as a neutral “conciliator” which attempts to find common ground. Unions hoped the process would give ministers more freedom to set out what they were willing to discuss on pay for this year.

In their letter, the unions said ACAS usually operated with the parties in different rooms, and discussions remain private and confidential until both parties agree otherwise.

“This would enable all parties to attend talks without publicly altering their position but would allow consideration of what the government may be minded to offer formally at any subsequent talks and consideration of how the unions may respond.

“It is our hope that with expanded knowledge and understanding between the parties, an acceptable position will be achieved for formal talks to begin again. We now have a short period before the next wave of action that we believe should be exploited in an effort to find solutions.”

NEU joint leaders Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said unions had made a “serious offer” to “engage in talks and look for a settlement of the dispute.

“We want to resolve this dispute in the interests of our members and the pupils they teach. The secretary of state has a duty to engage in negotiation. She must begin to exercise that duty.”

‘More interested in playing political games’

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said the government “appears to be more interested in playing political games than bringing forward a meaningful offer to improve pay and conditions and end the industrial dispute”.

“The fact that the government has ignored our proposal to bring in ACAS reinforces that impression.”

And NASUWT leader Dr Patrick Roach said the “patience of our members is running out”.

“We have said that we are ready and willing to talk any time, any place, anywhere. Ministers now need to demonstrate that they are also ready to engage to resolve this dispute.”

In a message to school leaders today, the DfE said the “government’s offer to the teaching unions to enter into negotiations on all areas of the formal dispute, including pay, still stands”.

“Gillian Keegan is willing to discuss pay this year and next, as well as workload, subject to the NEU pausing strikes and preventing further unnecessary disruption to children’s education.”