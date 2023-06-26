Switch to Cambridge Nationals

Cambridge Nationals are practical, accessible, fun to teach and exciting to learn. Designed for students aged 14-16 years, our Level 1 / Level 2 Cambridge Nationals complement GCSE choices, inspiring your students to develop real-world skills.
Subjects include Child Development, Creative iMedia, Engineering Design, Engineering Manufacture, Engineering Programmable Systems, Enterprise and Marketing, Health and Social Care, IT, Sport Science and Sport Studies.
Why choose a Cambridge National?
- All our Cambridge Nationals are included on the key stage 4 performance tables for England
- One resubmission opportunity for each of the NEA (set assignment) units per year
- Set assignments are released on 1 June each year, and you can start using them straight away
Whether you’re familiar with a Cambridge National or completely new, our aim is to support you at every stage of your journey with us – from initial enquiry right through to results day.
From contact with our subject advisors to planning and teaching resources, we’ve a comprehensive range of support for you including:
- FREE resources: candidate style answers, sample assessment materials (SAMs), assessment guides, curriculum planners and schemes of work
- Support from our expert team of subject advisors
- Wide range of professional development courses including Choosing OCR; First Teaching; Ask the moderator/ examiner/ subject expert; Exploring the NEA and Exploring the exam
- Internal assessment online, on-demand training
- Access to our customer support team and on-line FAQs
- Endorsed textbooks and resources from leading publishers
- Option evening toolkit which includes classroom posters, leaflets and a powerpoint presentation
Planning, teaching and assessment resources
If you’re new to OCR and Cambridge Nationals, check out our specifications, sample assessment materials (SAMs) and switching guides on our website to help you get an overview of the qualifications. Once you’ve decided to teach with us we have a range of free resources for you including candidate-style answers, schemes of work, assessment guides and curriculum planners. All our resources can be found on our secure teacher website, Teach Cambridge. Our qualifications are also supported by leading publishers, including Cambridge University Press and Hodder Education.
Expert team of subject advisors
Our dedicated subject teams are passionate about their subjects and are committed to supporting you to deliver our qualifications. They’re here to help you with any queries you may have about teaching our qualifications. As a team, they bring together impressive teaching experience and assessment expertise to directly deliver the support you need to get the very best from your students. Meet your dedicated team here
Customer support team
You can get in touch with the team Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00:
Email – support@ocr.org.uk
Phone – 01223 553998
Professional Development
Our professional development programme has been designed to help you to get to know our qualifications and deliver them, with confidence. Courses include:
- Choosing OCR
- First Teaching
- Ask the examiner/moderator/subject expert
- Exploring the NEA
- Exploring the exam
- Enhancing your teaching
Browse our range of upcoming courses.
We also offer free online, on-demand training for hands-on practice marking and moderating coursework.
Led by our subject advisors, our Teacher Networks provide fantastic opportunities for discussing your subject with like-minded colleagues, sharing ideas and building supportive networks.
Help promote your subject
For your open days and option discussions, whether they’re face to face or online, we’ve a toolkit for each of the Cambridge Nationals subjects which you can either download or order. Each pack comprises a Student and Parents Guide, course content leaflet, course content poster and careers poster. Plus, there’s also a Powerpoint presentation you can download and tailor to your needs.
Regular email updates
We also send regular Cambridge Nationals email updates which includes administration guidance, important key dates, new resources, upcoming professional development plus more. Keep up to date by signing up for email newsletters and updates. Please make sure you add our email address to your safe list.
Your thoughts