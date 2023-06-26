Switch to Cambridge Nationals

Are you considering which KS4 qualification to deliver from September 23? Look no further than Cambridge Nationals.

Are you considering which KS4 qualification to deliver from September 23? Look no further than Cambridge Nationals.

Cambridge Nationals are practical, accessible, fun to teach and exciting to learn. Designed for students aged 14-16 years, our Level 1 / Level 2 Cambridge Nationals complement GCSE choices, inspiring your students to develop real-world skills.

Subjects include Child Development, Creative iMedia, Engineering Design, Engineering Manufacture, Engineering Programmable Systems, Enterprise and Marketing, Health and Social Care, IT, Sport Science and Sport Studies.

Why choose a Cambridge National?

All our Cambridge Nationals are included on the key stage 4 performance tables for England

One resubmission opportunity for each of the NEA (set assignment) units per year

Set assignments are released on 1 June each year, and you can start using them straight away

Whether you’re familiar with a Cambridge National or completely new, our aim is to support you at every stage of your journey with us – from initial enquiry right through to results day.

From contact with our subject advisors to planning and teaching resources, we’ve a comprehensive range of support for you including:

FREE resources : candidate style answers, sample assessment materials (SAMs), assessment guides, curriculum planners and schemes of work

Wide range of professional development courses including Choosing OCR; First Teaching; Ask the moderator/ examiner/ subject expert; Exploring the NEA and Exploring the exam

Access to our customer support team and on-line FAQs

Endorsed textbooks and resources from leading publishers

Option evening toolkit which includes classroom posters, leaflets and a powerpoint presentation

Planning, teaching and assessment resources

If you’re new to OCR and Cambridge Nationals, check out our specifications, sample assessment materials (SAMs) and switching guides on our website to help you get an overview of the qualifications. Once you’ve decided to teach with us we have a range of free resources for you including candidate-style answers, schemes of work, assessment guides and curriculum planners. All our resources can be found on our secure teacher website, Teach Cambridge. Our qualifications are also supported by leading publishers, including Cambridge University Press and Hodder Education.

Expert team of subject advisors

Our dedicated subject teams are passionate about their subjects and are committed to supporting you to deliver our qualifications. They’re here to help you with any queries you may have about teaching our qualifications. As a team, they bring together impressive teaching experience and assessment expertise to directly deliver the support you need to get the very best from your students. Meet your dedicated team here

Customer support team

You can get in touch with the team Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00:

Email – support@ocr.org.uk

Phone – 01223 553998

Professional Development

Our professional development programme has been designed to help you to get to know our qualifications and deliver them, with confidence. Courses include:

Choosing OCR

First Teaching

Ask the examiner/moderator/subject expert

Exploring the NEA

Exploring the exam

Enhancing your teaching

Browse our range of upcoming courses.

We also offer free online, on-demand training for hands-on practice marking and moderating coursework.

Led by our subject advisors, our Teacher Networks provide fantastic opportunities for discussing your subject with like-minded colleagues, sharing ideas and building supportive networks.

Help promote your subject

For your open days and option discussions, whether they’re face to face or online, we’ve a toolkit for each of the Cambridge Nationals subjects which you can either download or order. Each pack comprises a Student and Parents Guide, course content leaflet, course content poster and careers poster. Plus, there’s also a Powerpoint presentation you can download and tailor to your needs.

Regular email updates

We also send regular Cambridge Nationals email updates which includes administration guidance, important key dates, new resources, upcoming professional development plus more. Keep up to date by signing up for email newsletters and updates. Please make sure you add our email address to your safe list.

Discover Cambridge Nationals!