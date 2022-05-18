Home All news
Exams

Students warned over hoax exam papers for sale

GCSE and A-level exams began this week

GCSE and A-level exams began this week

18 May 2022, 17:17

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
teacher assessment exam

School pupils have been warned not to be “distracted” by hoaxers peddling “fake” exam papers on social media.

Ofqual, the exams regulator, has updated its rolling blog with a warning about fake papers, as students begin to sit the first formal exams since 2019.

GCSE and A-level exams began this week across England.

In its blog, Ofqual warned that hoaxers were “trying to sell fake exam papers on social media”.

“We are advising students not to be distracted by these hoaxes and reminding them that anyone trying to sell or buy such fakes could be disqualified from their qualifications.”

It follows similar warnings in previous years over the practice.

In early March 2020, before exams were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, then Ofqual boss Sally Collier wrote to heads to warn that “sharing exam papers or questions, real or fake, could result in disqualification”.

She told leaders to prepare pupils for the possibility that claims about their exams could circulate online.

More from this theme

Exams

‘We don’t want to be known as the kids who didn’t do GCSEs’

Schools Week editor John Dickens joined Ofqual chief regulator Dr Jo Saxton as her tour of schools across the...

John Dickens

Exams
Exclusive

Parents must pay if pupils miss exams, school warns

Leaders say school's approach is 'unusual' and shows 'complete disregard for the mental health' of pupils sitting exams

James Carr

Exams
The DfE will refund schools for exam fees and costs.

Schools brace for Covid exams disruption as pupil anxiety rises

Invigilator shortages, requests to sit exams in separate rooms and Covid infections cause major headache for heads, says union

James Carr

Exams

Ofqual reveals how exams in 2023 will look

Coursework and subject content to return to pre-pandemic standards

Samantha Booth

Exams

New ‘national baccalaureate’ could ease sense of exams ‘failure’

Trust proposes new qualification to give all students a record of accomplishments between 14 to 18

Samantha Booth

Exams
Exclusive

Ofqual boss: Adaptive testing could end exams tier ‘ceilings’

The exams regulator has pledged to investigate computerised tests

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.