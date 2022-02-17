Storm Eunice: Schools across south west England to close

Hundreds of schools across south-west England are due to shut or move lessons online tomorrow as the country gears up for strong winds from Storm Eunice.

A Met Office red warning for wind has been issued for parts of the south west, with some councils advising all schools in their areas to shut as a precaution.

Red warnings are rare – the last one coincided with Storm Arwen in November 2021 – and the Met Office said it expected flying debris to pose a “danger to life” and predicted “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

Uprooted trees are likely, and roads, bridges and railway lines will be closed, with power cuts also expected.

Although schools in much of England remain on half term, most of the south west is not due to start the break until next week.

⚠️ All schools, early years, colleges and other Council services across Somerset will be closed tomorrow (Friday 18 February) due to ‘Do not travel’ red weather warnings in place from 7am to midday.



— Somerset Council (@SomersetCouncil) February 17, 2022

Somerset has announced all its schools will close, with leaders asked to provide online education “where possible”.

North Somerset has advised all schools to switch to home learning. According to local media, at least 36 schools have now confirmed closures.

In Devon, 129 schools are due to be closed, while 75 schools in Dorset have so far announced closures. Parents are urged to check school websites for their arrangements.

In Cornwall, 127 schools are currently due to be closed, while in Gloucestershire 84 schools will close, with many providing remote learning. Twenty-five schools in South Gloucestershire are also due to close.

Some schools in Gloucestershire said they did not want to put anyone in danger, while others highlighted the council’s cancellation of school transport services.

North Road Community Primary School in South Gloucestershire said its decision reflected “current building/scaffolding works and proximity of trees and other dangers”.

In Bristol, city mayor Marvin Rees has urged all schools to shut. According to the council’s website, 73 are currently due to do so.

While many affected schools have shut fully ahead of half-term, others have switched to remote learning and urged pupils to seek instructions via their online platforms.