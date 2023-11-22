Home All news
Schools

Still no RAAC cash as schools ‘sidelined’ in autumn statement

Treasury documents also suggest a £600m underspend on education capital projects last year

Treasury documents also suggest a £600m underspend on education capital projects last year

22 Nov 2023, 14:49

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

No extra capital cash to help address the RAAC crisis in schools was allocated in today’s autumn statement despite MPs’ demands for a funding package to deal with the crumbly concrete.

The Department for Education’s planned capital spending for the next two years remains unchanged following the statement, which focused on tax cuts for individuals and businesses ahead of next year’s election.

This is despite recent calls from the House of Commons public accounts committee for a funding package and deadline to rid schools of the collapse-prone crumbly concrete.

The government has pledged to rebuild all schools “that need it”, but ministers have been vague about how much they are willing to spend.

Treasury documents published today also suggest there was a £600 million underspend on capital education projects in 2022-23. Spring budget documents estimated a capital spend of £5.9 billion, but today’s papers show the actual spend was £5.3 billion.

This is more than the £321 million underspend the DfE reported in its annual accounts for that year, which they said was “primarily due to slippage of school and college building programmes driven by challenging issues in the construction market”.

No new school revenue funding

Today’s statement also included no further school revenue spending, disappointing unions that had called for a £1.7 billion uplift to school budgets.

At last year’s autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a £2 billion increase in school funding in both this year and next. But union leaders warn rising costs mean schools will need more.

The unions pointed to a pledge by the prime minister Rishi Sunak to prioritise education in future spending reviews.

Sunak said last month: “Education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet – it is the best economic policy, the best social policy and the best moral policy.”

Although the autumn statement is not a spending review, it is the chancellor’s opportunity to set out his priorities for the year ahead.

‘Virtually nothing for schools’

“Far from being prioritised…education has apparently been sidelined in this announcement,” said NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman.

“There was virtually nothing pledged for schools, and this statement did not touch upon the big challenges facing them, including severe funding pressures, the broken SEND system, and building safety.”

Geoff Barton, from the ASCL leaders’ union, warned “our schools are literally falling apart, thousands of children are being disrupted because of the crumbling concrete crisis, and large parts of the school estate are riddled with asbestos”.

Hunt did announce increased funding to help tackle antisemitism in education. £7 million will go to the Holocaust Educational Trust over three years to “help tackle antisemitism in schools and universities”.

And the Community Security Trust will receive an additional £3 million in funding next year.

Autumn statement documents confirm that departmental resource spending “will continue to grow at 1 per cent a year on average”. School budgets are due to grow by 1.9 per cent next year.

More from this theme

Schools
Gillian Keegan

Keegan ‘deeply concerned’ as children miss school to join pro-Palestine protests

Education secretary says 'missing school for activism is unacceptable' as groups stage school strikes

Jack Dyson

Schools

Working in schools ‘unsustainably demanding’ as teacher wellbeing hits five-year low

The education workforce is 'stressed and unhappy at work,' warns teacher support charity

Samantha Booth

Schools
Schools can apply for a free portrait of King Charles under a new government scheme

Schools invited to apply for free King Charles portrait

Portraits of the King will be printed on 'high quality paper' and mounted in a frame of ‘certified oak'...

Amy Walker

Schools

Schools should have SENCo-style role to support young carers

Report warns pupils with caring responsibilities are not being properly identified by schools

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Brighton & Hove City Council is consulting on proposals to give secondary school admissions priority to pupils on FSMs, after looked-after children

Brighton hopes admissions change will ‘lessen inequality’

The council is consulting on plans to give secondary admissions priority to poorer pupils

Jack Dyson

Schools
Exclusive

The school hoping to empty prisons and cut reoffending

‘There are no bars, no big steel doors. It’s all very secure, but therapeutic'

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *