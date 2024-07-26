Starmer adviser Peter Hyman won’t join Downing Street team

School founder and former Blair speechwriter had played key role in drawing up PM's core 'missions'

School founder and former Blair speechwriter had played key role in drawing up PM's core 'missions'

Former school leader Peter Hyman will not join Sir Keir Starmer’s team in Downing Street, despite advising the prime minister during his time in opposition, Schools Week has learned.

Hyman, who co-founded School 21 and set up its parent trust Big Education with Liz Robinson, is understood to have decided not to return to government, having previously worked as a speechwriter and adviser to Tony Blair.

Starmer appointed Hyman to his innermost council of advisers in 2022. The former headteacher played a key role in drawing up Labour’s core “missions” and writing its manifesto.

It is not clear what Hyman will do next, although he remains a trustee of Voice 21, a sister charity of the school he founded which promotes oracy.

The charity recently announced that Baroness Estelle Morris, a former education secretary, will be its new chair.

Former ASCL leader Geoff Barton is also currently leading an oracy commission for Voice 21. It is expected to report in September and its findings are likely to be influential with Labour, which has pledged to embed speaking skills across the curriculum.

Hyman and the Labour Party were approached for comment.