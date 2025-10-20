Small schools demand Ofsted clarity over report card impact

Inspectors will conduct three learning walks on the first day of inspections and hold at least five 'reflection meetings' with leaders across two days

Small schools want clarity on how new Ofsted inspections will be adapted for their “unique” circumstances amid concerns they will continue to place “unrealistic” demands on leaders.

The watchdog has ditched deep dives from its new report card inspections, admitting they were “more challenging” in small schools, which were more likely to get lower grades.

Ofsted has also said its new framework will consider context and ensure inspections are tailored to each school, when they are rolled out next month.

But inspectors will now conduct three learning walks on the first day of inspections and hold at least five “reflection meetings” with leaders across two days.

They should also meet “a group of staff” including the SENCo and safeguarding lead.

‘The final straw’

Former HM inspectors Adrian Gray, Frank Norris and Professor Colin Richards said this “makes little allowance” for senior staff who teach and fails to explain “what special arrangements have been made” to help small schools manage inspection pressures.

They added that the “heavy emphasis” on leadership meetings and multiple learning walks “in a small village school with only one or two classes… is totally impractical”.

Frank Norris

Ofsted’s website explains in detail how inspections are adapted for small schools under the current framework, but this guidance has not been updated for new inspections.

Norris said the watchdog “must publish specific guidance for the leaders of small schools and inspectors … so that the requirements are manageable, and avoid additional stress caused by unrealistic expectations”.

More than 2,100 schools in England have 100 pupils or fewer, Department for Education data suggests. In many, the headteacher can have several other school roles.

Julie Kelly, chair of the National Association of Small Schools (NASS), described the new inspections as “very exposing” and high stakes for schools with few staff.

Analysis by Gray last year found that large primary schools were nine times more likely to be awarded ‘outstanding’ than those with fewer than 100 pupils.

“It’s going to come back more on the headteacher – they will be doing everything,” Kelly added.

Norris suggested the new proposals “will make it even more challenging” and “could be the final straw for some”.

‘More context than ever’

Ofsted said its framework “takes more account of a school’s context than ever before”.

Inspection formats “will be adapted to reflect each setting’s size, type and unique circumstances – as set out in the toolkits”, a spokesperson added. “We are confident that small schools will see the benefits of this change when we begin inspecting next month.”

Small schools are mentioned once in Ofsted’s inspectors’ operating guide.

It says inspectors must “bear in mind that, in smaller schools, one leader may be responsible for many different areas. Discuss with leaders who would be the most appropriate person for an inspector to talk with, and their availability.”

Elsewhere, it says inspectors should “adapt activities to the school’s context” throughout an inspection.

Nominee ‘challenge’

Under the new proposals, schools will be invited to select a senior staff “nominee” to support the inspection and attend meetings. This is optional.

But Emma Bone, deputy CEO of Learning Academy Partnership (LAP) ,which runs 18 primaries in Devon, said this “could be challenging” for small schools.

“’For small, maintained schools, that capacity may just not be there. In such schools, headteachers are often also class teachers, which may make managing two inspectors, while handling day-to-day classroom responsibilities, quite demanding.”

Under the new framework, a third inspector will also attend on the first day. Ian Hartwright, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said a third inspector will “likely add to the stress on leaders and staff” in these schools.

However, Dan Morrow, CEO of Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), said being in a trust could provide a “protective factor” to some of those issues.

Debbie Thomas

“I have no idea how standalone [small] schools would be able to undertake this – I can see it being exceptionally challenging,” he said.

“It’s not just the headteacher who’s got responsibility in inspection – it’s the whole of leadership and governance.”

Debbie Thomas, director of primary education at Consortium Trust, said the MAT structure makes securing a nominee “manageable”.

But Kelly said some small rural schools are not in trusts for reasons of geography. Some are in federations, and she stressed inspectors “need to be able to understand” this structure too.

‘Unique’ context

A key principle will be that those inspecting small schools should have relevant, Kelly added. “They’ve got to be really aware and adapt the activities to reduce the disruption, else they’re going to overburden staff.”

Yet inspections are often led by inspectors from large trusts or secondaries, who are “blind to the context” and “find it difficult to get their heads around” the difference.

New inspections will be led only by experienced HMIs, and Ofsted has pledged to match inspectors with settings in which they have experience. But Paul Rickeard, CEO of Durham and Newcastle Diocesan Learning Trust (DNDLT), said it is unclear “how many of them have… experience of tiny rural schools”.

As of August 2024, Ofsted had 350 schools HMIs. Analysis of “pen portraits” on its website suggests only eight have direct experience of small schools. However, these portraits offer only a snapshot of inspectors’ backgrounds.