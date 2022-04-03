Home All news
SEND review

SEND review: New course to give SENCOs seat at top table

DfE says existing qualification has 'variability' and might not provide 'knowledge and skills' needed

DfE says existing qualification has 'variability' and might not provide 'knowledge and skills' needed

3 Apr 2022, 7:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Ministers want special educational needs co-ordinators (SENCOs) in senior leadership teams and to inform schools’ “strategic direction”, under plans announced in the SEND review.

At present co-ordinators (SENCOs) have three years to complete the National Award for SEN Coordination (NASENCo), which is taught at a master’s level by about 40 universities.

But the government claims the qualification has “variability” and might not provide “the knowledge and skills needed for the role”. It also sits outside the “wider” teacher development reforms.

Ministers want to “strengthen the statutory timeframe” so headteachers must be “satisfied” SENCOs are “in the process of obtaining the qualification when taking on the role”.

The NASENCo will be replaced with a new, mandatory SENCO national professional qualification. This will “improve the expertise and leadership” so staff are “well-placed to sit on a senior leadership team and inform strategic direction”.

All mainstream schools must have a qualified teacher or headteacher designated as the SENCO.

Margaret Mulholland, the SEND specialist at the school leaders’ union ASCL, said it was an opportunity to “reframe the role” so SENCOs were not “on the hamster wheel trying to do everything”.

SENCOs to be given ‘protected time’

SENCOs will also be given “sufficient protected time” to carry out their role, alongside “dedicated administrative support” to reduce the time on paperwork.

Three quarters of co-ordinators said administrative work took up most of their allocated time, according to Bath Spa University research in 2020.

A Department for Education-commissioned study in 2016 found just 25 per cent of polled academy staff thought the NASENCo reflected their needs. Twenty-two per cent said it did not, while 53 per cent did not know.

In 2014, the DfE ceased to accredit providers of the course.

Accredited providers formed their own network to preserve high standards, later called the Leading Learning for Special Educational Needs Community Interest Group.

Tristan Middleton, a director of the provider group, said it has improved the course to have more of a leadership focus, and urged minsters to keep “master’s level study as an expectation”.

Annamarie Hassall, the chief executive of the National Association for Special Educational Needs charity that helped to found the course in 2008, said it was a “healthy position to have more than one option.

“But when I read it will replace it I thought that’s not a wise move. Immediately it starts to negate the qualification that a number of SENCOs work hard to do.”

More from this theme

SEND review

SEND review: Tiered support package for alternative provision

Green paper proposes three-tier system focused on early intervention in mainstream schools

Freddie Whittaker

SEND review

SEND review: Ministers take control to end ‘postcode lottery’

Green paper outlines vision of a 'single national SEND and alternative provision system'

Samantha Booth

SEND review

SEND review: ‘Inclusive’ schools key to system shake-up

Green paper sets out ambition to improve a system it says is failing vulnerable children and their parents

Samantha Booth

SEND review

SEND review won’t repeat ‘mistakes of the past’ – Zahawi

Education secretary says system is failing and reform is 'long overdue'

Freddie Whittaker

SEND review

SEND review: The proposed reforms to alternative provision

Changes to the way AP is funded and used by schools have been put forward by the government

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.