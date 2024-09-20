Home All news
Exams

SEND pupils now allowed to listen to music during exams

Schools will also be able to use mental health support service referral letters to apply for extra support

Schools will also be able to use mental health support service referral letters to apply for extra support

20 Sep 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Some pupils with additional needs will be able to listen to white noise or music during their exams this year after new rules were introduced following a post-Covid rise in requests.

Meanwhile, schools will also be able to use mental health support service referral letters to apply for extra support to ensure youngsters aren’t disadvantaged by long waiting lists.

The changes are included in updated guidance from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) on adjustments that schools can request for pupils with disabilities and learning difficulties. 

Existing access arrangements and adjustments include things such as supervised rest breaks, extra time and a computer reader. 

But from this year, special educational needs co-ordinators can also apply for pupils who are classed as having a “substantial impairment” to listen to music or white noise. 

This would apply to those with social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) or with a sensory impairment such as tinnitus, hearing noises usually a buzzing or ringing, and misophonia, an extreme reaction to certain sounds.

“Since the pandemic we’ve found that there have been more requests from schools and colleges about pupils with disabilities…needing to have music or white noise playing in the background during an examination,” a JCQ spokesperson said.

It applies to GCSEs, A-levels, BTECs and T-levels.

Previous guidance on exam adjustments stated a candidate needing white noise through headphones might not be covered by the range of published arrangements as the list “is not exhaustive”. 

Schools were told to discuss these cases with exam boards before submitting an application for “other” arrangements.

This year’s update puts listening to white noise or music as an official access arrangement category.

Schools must check playlists

However, schools must make sure the device cannot be connected to the internet. The playlist must also be checked to “ensure an advantage is not conferred to the candidate”. 

Pepe Di’Iasio, the general secretary of the leaders’ union ASCL, said the move was “sensible” as it was “reasonable” to expect exam access arrangements to evolve alongside the understanding of SEND and mental health. 

DiIasio

“School and college leaders will always want to give their pupils every opportunity to succeed and access arrangements are a way of ensuring nobody is unfairly disadvantaged.”

However, he warned that the rising number of special arrangements for exams did create logistical and financial challenges for schools.  “Recruiting and training sufficient invigilators is often very difficult”.

A survey last year by the National Association of Examination Officers found 75 per cent were concerned schools and colleges would not have enough fully trained invigilators for the 2023 exam series.

Approved access arrangements rose 8.7 per cent in 2022-23 GCSE and A-level exams.  Ninety-four per cent of centres, including schools, had approved arrangements, up from 92.9 per cent the year before

Meanwhile, the number of pupils with SEMH needs has risen 46 per cent since 2018-19 to 316,327. 

Schools can use CAMHS referral

Another notable change is that, in exceptional circumstances, SENCos can now use a CAMHS or NHS trust referral confirmation or acceptance letter to evidence substantial impairments.

Previously, schools had to submit a letter from a medical professional confirming the candidate’s disability. 

However, the pupil should be on a list to be screened, and likely to receive a formal diagnosis.

JCQ said the move would “ensure no student is disadvantaged”. Demand for mental health services in some parts oof the country were “high and leads to long waiting lists”.

Gary Aubin, a SEND consultant and former SENCo, said this was a “really good step for ensuring equity”. 

But he said there was a “wider point about the administrative paperwork burden on secondary staff, particularly SENCos in relation to access arrangements that also needs addressing, rather than just adding more types of arrangements and evidence.”

Other updates include being able to apply for timetable variations in exceptional circumstances. 

A candidate must have a diagnosed medical condition, a physical disability, SEMH need or visual impairment that means they must sit an exam later or earlier on the same day of the exam. 

The JCQ did not respond to requests for comment on why these additions were made.

Latest education roles from

Occasional Tutor – HMP Frankland – Prison Education

Occasional Tutor – HMP Frankland – Prison Education

Milton Keynes College

View job
Student Welfare Advisor

Student Welfare Advisor

Capital City College Group

View job
Job Coach

Job Coach

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Inclusion Practitioner

Inclusion Practitioner

Wakefield College

View job
Inclusion Practitioner

Inclusion Practitioner

Wakefield College

View job
Welcome Team Advisor

Welcome Team Advisor

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing the Next Generation: The Dual Skill Set Critical for Future Careers

We believe that all young people can shape their future through technology - they just need the right support...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Exams
exam fees exams GCSEs A-levels

Heads slam ‘unacceptable’ above-inflation 2025 exam fee rises

Leaders say increases are unaffordable for schools and 'hard to stomach'

Lucas Cumiskey

Exams

VTQ and T Level 2024: 7 key results trends

North West has most T Level awards while engineering students struggle with industry placements

Jack Dyson

Exams

Post-16 students studying narrower range of subjects, report finds

Decoupling AS and A-levels looks to have hit take-up for humanities while students 'increasingly' choosing from single subject group

Lucas Cumiskey

Exams
Exclusive

GCSEs 2024: More generous grades for French, German and computer science

Ofqual said language changes will align grades with Spanish, while computer science results found to have been ‘more stringent’

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *