Home All news
SEND

Schools could face SEND tribunal penalties 

Direction forcing schools and councils to follow rules on evidence bundles follows deluge of 'irrelevant' information

Direction forcing schools and councils to follow rules on evidence bundles follows deluge of 'irrelevant' information

18 May 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Schools and councils face penalties if they do not follow beefed-up rules on evidence for tribunal hearings on SEND from July, a judge has warned, under a change enacted because of an increase in “irrelevant” information.

Guidance on the preparation of evidence bundles has existed for many years. But a senior tribunal judge told the Schools and Academies Show the tribunal had been forced to issue a mandatory “practice direction”.

Record numbers of parents are appealing council refusals to issue education, health and care plans (EHCPs), with nearly all winning their challenges.

In some cases, schools are required to prepare evidence for the tribunal.

Judge Meleri Tudur said the advent of more digital working, freedom of information and subject access requests meant more people were demanding files from the local authority “and then submitting them all, regardless of whether they are relevant or not”.

She also described receiving “threads of emails” and other communications.

The direction limits core bundles to 100 pages and supplementary evidence to 200. It also stipulates that copies of correspondence and email threads between the parties should not be included “unless relevant to a specific issue”.

Tudur said page limits had existed for years, but were now “enforceable”, because “people are sending us information that’s irrelevant”.

Blank forms and pages, multiple copies of the same document and professional and school reports more than three years old at the time of the appeal are also banned.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SEND
Exclusive

Surrey council’s block on education communications angers MPs

Authority 'will no longer provide a response to individual cases where a more appropriate alternative route is available'

Freddie Whittaker

SEND
Exclusive

EHCP shake-up considered as part of SEND reforms, adviser confirms

The plans - or a new alternative - could be 'narrowed' to special schools only, adviser suggests

Freddie Whittaker

SEND
Investigation

Special school delays undermine deficit reduction efforts

Nine councils – nearly a quarter of those on the controversial safety valve scheme – have flagged delays

Freddie Whittaker

SEND
Investigation

The long and winding road for SEND pupils

Travel costs are again in the sights of local authorities desperate to cut costs

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *