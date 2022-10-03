Home All news
Schools

Councils starts inspection pilot to improve school food

Food hygiene inspectors are set to look at the nutritional value of school meals in 18 areas nationwide

Food hygiene inspectors are set to look at the nutritional value of school meals in 18 areas nationwide

3 Oct 2022, 18:14

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

A government pilot aimed at driving up school food standards has begun in 18 areas nationwide, with inspectors set to look at the nutritional value of meals.

The “levelling up” white paper in February promised to “design and test a new approach” to check and support school compliance with national food standards.

The government’s subsequent food strategy made a similar pledge as part of a wider “school food revolution”.

Now the pilot has begun in 18 different local authorities this month, according to a Department for Education email to school leaders.

The scheme, co-led by the DfE and the Food Standards Agency, will see council officers who undertake routine food hygiene inspections also ask questions and make observations about “nutrition-focussed” issues. It will run throughout the school year until July 2023.

Government food strategy shelves most schools recommendations

While such observations will not contribute to schools’ hygiene inspection results or ratings, they may be shared with public health or food education teams.

These other officers “could then support the school to improve compliance with school food standards”, according to FSA documents.

Results will also not be made publicly available, but research from the pilot will inform decisions over “the role local authorities across England could play in assuring compliance with the school food standards”.

Professor Susan Jebb, FSA chair, has previously suggested the plans were an “important step to bring central and local government closer together”, and ensuring “robust assurance”.

Food for Life, part of the Soil Association and offering a standards verification scheme, claimed in 2019 at least 60 per cent of schools were not compliant with food standards. Its investigation found caterers highlighting rising costs, inadequate government funding and a lack of enforcement.

One claimed some schools were “totally unaware” of standards when contracting. Another said: “Nobody is checking to make sure, so nobody is being held accountable for non-compliant meals.”

The authorities involved are:

1. Blackpool Council
2. Lincolnshire County Council
3. City of Lincoln Council
4. Plymouth City Council
5. Nottingham City Council
6. Royal Borough of Greenwich
7. Derbyshire County Council
8. Derbyshire Dales District Council
9. City of Wolverhampton Council
10. Oldham Council
11. Herefordshire Council
12. City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
13. Telford and Wrekin Council
14. Newham Council
15. Chelmsford City Council
16. South Tyneside Council
17. Peterborough City Council
18. Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council

More from this theme

Schools

DfE adds ‘extreme heat’ to school emergency planning guidance

After a scorching summer, the DfE has added 'extreme heat' to its list of potential emergency scenarios schools should...

Amy Walker

Schools
The DfE will now offer all former secondary teachers additional support to return to the profession

Support for returning teachers extended amid recruitment woes

All former secondary teachers will now be able to access support from an adviser previously reserved for "priority" subjects

Amy Walker

Schools

TRA had to ‘drag’ witnesses to appear, says former headteacher

Mahzia 'Pepe' Hart claims Teaching Regulation Agency went to 'extraordinary lengths to secure their witnesses'

Tom Belger

Schools
Exclusive

Ministers’ bursaries cuts bruise teacher recruitment

Findings suggest decision to slash bursaries after shortlived recruitment boom is now 'compounding' challenges

Amy Walker

Schools
Exclusive

Schools struggle to find the support staff they need

Support staff vacancies have nearly doubled, new analysis suggests, leaving heads to fill growing gaps

Amy Walker

Schools
The DfE will now offer all former secondary teachers additional support to return to the profession

Flagship training provider sees half of teachers ditch CPD scheme

Education Development Trust had worst drop-rates in £75 million government CPD scheme to boost social mobility

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.