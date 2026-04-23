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24 April 2026

School admissions are a moral choice

If we’re serious about equity, admissions can’t be the blind spot
Simon Garrill Guest Contributor

Chief executive, Orion Education

4 min read
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It remains an uncomfortable truth that a child’s local school is not always the one that offers the best opportunities, especially for those who need them most.

Frequently, rising house prices around high-performing schools push out vulnerable families as wealthier residents move in.

“Analysis of comprehensive school intakes shows that the average proportion of pupils eligible for free school meals (FSM) is still lower in the top 500 comprehensive schools compared to all comprehensive schools.” (Sutton Trust, Selective Comprehensives, 2024)

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