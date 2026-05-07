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8 May 2026

Good sleep hygiene is crucial in the battle to improve attendance

A good night’s sleep can make the difference between a difficult start and pupils ready to participate
Jude Yoxall Guest Contributor

Regional director, north of England, attendance mentor programme, Etio

4 min read
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School attendance is rightly high on the agenda for schools, trusts and government.

But if we want to make lasting progress, we also need to look closely at some of the everyday factors shaping whether young people are ready to learn. One of the most significant and often overlooked is sleep.

Through our initial work on the Department for Education’s attendance mentoring programme, which works with pupils who are persistently absent, sleep hygiene is regularly emerging as a key issue.

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