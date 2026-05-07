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8 May 2026

Why schools must protect a child’s sense of belonging

Exclusion does not simply remove a child. It increases their exposure to risk online and within their community
Kieran Smith Guest Contributor

Education consultant, SEMH Education

4 min read
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The pattern is often the same: time out of lessons for persistent disruptive behaviour, detentions, suspensions and a growing sense that school is somewhere they no longer belong.

By the time a permanent exclusion happens, the damage is often already done. When a child is removed from school, they are not stepping into a neutral space. They are stepping into a gap. And in too many cases, that gap is quickly filled.

In youth justice, we see what fills it.

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