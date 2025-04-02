Ministers announced last June they would repurpose empty primary school classrooms to create 100,000 childcare places in 3,334 settings

Ministers announced last June they would repurpose empty primary school classrooms to create 100,000 childcare places in 3,334 settings

The government has named 300 schools that will receive a share of £37 million in capital funding for new or expanded nursery provision.

The Department for Education said it had “more than doubled” its investment from the £15 million previously announced. It has not explained why, but did say every school would get “the amount they bid for”, suggesting schools applied for more than expected.

Ministers announced last June they would repurpose empty primary school classrooms to create 100,000 childcare places in 3,334 settings.

Last autumn, education secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the first nurseries pledged would open this September. The DfE said today it received applications from over 600 schools.

Bridget Phillipson

Of the 300 successful schools, 174 already have some form of nursery provision. The government previously announced those wanting to expand provision would be eligible.

The nurseries will offer an average of 20 places per site and up to 6,000 new places in total, with “up to” 4,000 set to be available by the end of September, the DfE said.

Phillipson said: “Delivering on our promise of a better early years system is my top priority, which is why we’ve more than doubled our investment in this first phase so thousands more children can benefit from a high-quality early education from this September.”

‘So many benefits to school-based provision’

Bloemfontein Primary School will be using its allocated funding to open a new baby room on site.

Head Alex Armstrong said it “wanted to address the shortage of nursery places in our local area and to provide the community with high-quality early education for our youngest learners.

“There are so many benefits to school-based nursery provision, including continuity for children and their families and the opportunity to develop expert-led learning which will provide our children with strong foundations for lifelong success.”

Schools were asked to bid for up to £150,000 to “repurpose or extend existing spaces and deliver high-quality provision”, the DfE said.

Successful schools “are now being contacted with next steps to implement their projects”.

Bids were assessed “against a range of criteria, including value for money, local demand, and internal DfE data sources such as school performance”.

Schools have until May 9 to “formally confirm their intention to proceed with delivery”.

The 300 schools, sorted by LA