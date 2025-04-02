The government has named 300 schools that will receive a share of £37 million in capital funding for new or expanded nursery provision.
The Department for Education said it had “more than doubled” its investment from the £15 million previously announced. It has not explained why, but did say every school would get “the amount they bid for”, suggesting schools applied for more than expected.
Ministers announced last June they would repurpose empty primary school classrooms to create 100,000 childcare places in 3,334 settings.
Last autumn, education secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the first nurseries pledged would open this September. The DfE said today it received applications from over 600 schools.
Of the 300 successful schools, 174 already have some form of nursery provision. The government previously announced those wanting to expand provision would be eligible.
The nurseries will offer an average of 20 places per site and up to 6,000 new places in total, with “up to” 4,000 set to be available by the end of September, the DfE said.
Phillipson said: “Delivering on our promise of a better early years system is my top priority, which is why we’ve more than doubled our investment in this first phase so thousands more children can benefit from a high-quality early education from this September.”
‘So many benefits to school-based provision’
Bloemfontein Primary School will be using its allocated funding to open a new baby room on site.
Head Alex Armstrong said it “wanted to address the shortage of nursery places in our local area and to provide the community with high-quality early education for our youngest learners.
“There are so many benefits to school-based nursery provision, including continuity for children and their families and the opportunity to develop expert-led learning which will provide our children with strong foundations for lifelong success.”
Schools were asked to bid for up to £150,000 to “repurpose or extend existing spaces and deliver high-quality provision”, the DfE said.
Successful schools “are now being contacted with next steps to implement their projects”.
Bids were assessed “against a range of criteria, including value for money, local demand, and internal DfE data sources such as school performance”.
Schools have until May 9 to “formally confirm their intention to proceed with delivery”.
The 300 schools, sorted by LA
|School Name
|Local authority
|Existing nursery?
|St Margarets CofE Primary School
|Barking and Dagenham
|No
|Shafton Primary Academy
|Barnsley
|No
|St John’s Church of England Primary School
|Bath and North East Somerset
|No
|Westfield Primary School
|Bedford
|No
|Brampton Primary Academy
|Bexley
|No
|Upland Primary School
|Bexley
|Yes
|Grestone Academy
|Birmingham
|Yes
|Montgomery Primary Academy
|Birmingham
|Yes
|The Shirestone Academy
|Birmingham
|Yes
|Kincraig Primary School
|Blackpool
|Yes
|The Valley Community Primary School
|Bolton
|Yes
|Uplands Primary School and Nursery
|Bracknell Forest
|Yes
|Avanti Gardens School
|Bristol, City of
|No
|Henbury Court Primary Academy
|Bristol, City of
|Yes
|Blenheim Primary School
|Bromley
|No
|Green Street Green Primary School
|Bromley
|No
|Oak Lodge Primary School
|Bromley
|No
|Ravensworth Primary School
|Bromley
|No
|Scotts Park Primary School
|Bromley
|No
|St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School
|Bromley
|Yes
|Valley Primary School
|Bromley
|Yes
|Great Horwood Church of England School
|Buckinghamshire
|Yes
|Unsworth Primary School
|Bury
|No
|Ash Green Community Primary School
|Calderdale
|Yes
|St Vincent’s Catholic Primary School
|Central Bedfordshire
|Yes
|The Rushmere Park Academy
|Central Bedfordshire
|Yes
|Calveley Primary Academy
|Cheshire East
|Yes
|Elworth Hall Primary School
|Cheshire East
|No
|Haslington Primary Academy
|Cheshire East
|Yes
|Scholar Green Primary School
|Cheshire East
|Yes
|Woodlands Primary School
|Cheshire West and Chester
|Yes
|Pondhu Primary School
|Cornwall
|No
|Treleigh Community Primary School
|Cornwall
|Yes
|Bloemfontein Primary School
|County Durham
|Yes
|Our Lady and St Thomas Catholic Primary School, Willington
|County Durham
|Yes
|Shotley Bridge Primary School
|County Durham
|Yes
|St Hild’s College Church of England Aided Primary School, Durham
|County Durham
|Yes
|St Michael’s Church of England Primary School
|County Durham
|Yes
|Vane Road Primary School
|County Durham
|No
|Yohden Primary School
|County Durham
|No
|Stoke Primary School
|Coventry
|Yes
|Fairchildes Primary School
|Croydon
|Yes
|Monks Orchard Primary School
|Croydon
|Yes
|Eaglesfield Paddle CofE Primary Academy
|Cumberland
|Yes
|Thornhill Primary School
|Cumberland
|Yes
|Corporation Road Community Primary School
|Darlington
|Yes
|High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School
|Darlington
|No
|St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School
|Darlington
|No
|St Mary’s Cockerton Church of England Primary School
|Darlington
|No
|Akaal Primary School
|Derby
|No
|Eyam CofE Primary School
|Derbyshire
|No
|Lenthall Infant and Nursery School
|Derbyshire
|Yes
|Sudbury Primary School
|Derbyshire
|No
|Brixington Primary Academy
|Devon
|Yes
|Exwick Heights Primary School
|Devon
|Yes
|Gulworthy Primary Academy
|Devon
|No
|Shaldon Primary School
|Devon
|Yes
|Wolborough Church of England Nursery and Primary School
|Devon
|Yes
|Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy
|Doncaster
|Yes
|Grange Lane Infant Academy
|Doncaster
|Yes
|New Pastures Primary School
|Doncaster
|Yes
|St Alban’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School
|Doncaster
|Yes
|Dunbury Church of England Academy
|Dorset
|No
|Wool Church of England Primary School
|Dorset
|No
|Beechwood Church of England Primary School
|Dudley
|No
|Maidensbridge Primary School
|Dudley
|Yes
|Allenby Primary School
|Ealing
|Yes
|Driffield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Infant School
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|No
|Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary Academy
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|Yes
|Chyngton School
|East Sussex
|No
|Little Common School
|East Sussex
|No
|Pashley Down Infant School
|East Sussex
|No
|Pevensey and Westham CofE Primary School
|East Sussex
|No
|Ark John Keats Academy
|Enfield
|Yes
|Honilands Primary School
|Enfield
|Yes
|Houndsfield Primary School
|Enfield
|Yes
|Fordham All Saints CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|Essex
|No
|Hamford Primary Academy
|Essex
|No
|Jerounds Primary Academy
|Essex
|No
|Kents Hill Infant Academy
|Essex
|Yes
|King’s Ford Infant School and Nursery
|Essex
|Yes
|Langenhoe Community Primary School
|Essex
|No
|St Anne Line Catholic Infant School
|Essex
|Yes
|St James’ Church of England Primary School
|Essex
|Yes
|St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
|Essex
|No
|St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Colchester
|Essex
|No
|Stourview Church of England Primary Academy
|Essex
|No
|Upshire Primary Foundation School
|Essex
|Yes
|Wentworth Primary School
|Essex
|No
|Bill Quay Primary School
|Gateshead
|No
|Lakeside Primary School
|Gloucestershire
|No
|Brooklands Primary School
|Greenwich
|Yes
|Halton Lodge Primary School
|Halton
|No
|St Michaels Catholic Primary School
|Halton
|No
|Brockenhurst Church of England Primary School & Pre-School
|Hampshire
|Yes
|Fordingbridge Infant School
|Hampshire
|No
|Locks Heath Infant School
|Hampshire
|No
|Norwood Primary & Pre-School
|Hampshire
|Yes
|South Wonston Primary School
|Hampshire
|No
|Trosnant Infant School
|Hampshire
|No
|Crowland Primary School
|Haringey
|Yes
|St James Church of England Primary School
|Haringey
|No
|St Michael’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School
|Haringey
|Yes
|Trinity Primary Academy
|Haringey
|Yes
|Roxbourne Primary School
|Harrow
|Yes
|Scargill Infant School
|Havering
|Yes
|St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy
|Herefordshire, County of
|Yes
|Camp Primary and Nursery School
|Hertfordshire
|Yes
|Garden City Academy
|Hertfordshire
|Yes
|St Peter’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
|Hertfordshire
|No
|Strathmore Infant and Nursery School
|Hertfordshire
|Yes
|Field End Infant School
|Hillingdon
|Yes
|Minet Infant and Nursery School
|Hillingdon
|Yes
|The Five Islands Academy
|Isles Of Scilly
|No
|Greenfields Community Primary School
|Kent
|Yes
|John Mayne Church of England Primary School
|Kent
|No
|Loose Primary School
|Kent
|No
|Tenterden Infant School
|Kent
|No
|Westmeads Community Infant School
|Kent
|No
|Bricknell Primary School
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|Yes
|Paisley Primary School
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|Yes
|St Anthony’s Voluntary Catholic Academy
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|Yes
|St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|Yes
|Stoneferry Primary School
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|Yes
|Cronton Church of England Primary Academy
|Knowsley
|Yes
|Holy Family Catholic Primary School & Nursery
|Knowsley
|Yes
|Malvern Primary School
|Knowsley
|Yes
|Balderstone St Leonard’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
|Lancashire
|Yes
|Burscough Bridge St John’s Church of England Primary School
|Lancashire
|No
|Burscough Village Primary School
|Lancashire
|Yes
|Longton Primary School
|Lancashire
|No
|Morecambe and Heysham Grosvenor Park Primary School
|Lancashire
|Yes
|Mossgate Primary School
|Lancashire
|No
|Northbrook Primary Academy
|Lancashire
|No
|St John With St Michael Church of England Primary School
|Lancashire
|Yes
|St Joseph’s Catholic primary School, a Voluntary Academy
|Lancashire
|No
|St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Coppull
|Lancashire
|No
|Bardsey Primary Academy
|Leeds
|Yes
|Hillcrest Academy
|Leeds
|Yes
|Kippax Ash Tree Primary School
|Leeds
|Yes
|Kippax Greenfield Primary School
|Leeds
|No
|Little London Academy
|Leeds
|Yes
|Tranmere Park Primary School
|Leeds
|No
|Whitkirk Primary School
|Leeds
|No
|Fernvale Primary School
|Leicestershire
|No
|Kibworth Church of England Primary School
|Leicestershire
|No
|Friskney All Saints Church of England Primary School
|Lincolnshire
|Yes
|Malcolm Sargent Primary School
|Lincolnshire
|Yes
|The Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School
|Lincolnshire
|No
|The Gainsborough Hillcrest Early Years Academy
|Lincolnshire
|Yes
|The Lincoln Manor Leas Infants School
|Lincolnshire
|No
|William Alvey School
|Lincolnshire
|No
|Wygate Park Academy
|Lincolnshire
|No
|Bushmead Primary & Nursery School
|Luton
|No
|Chantry Primary Academy
|Luton
|Yes
|Leagrave Primary School
|Luton
|Yes
|Crown Street Primary School
|Manchester
|Yes
|Oswald Road Primary School
|Manchester
|Yes
|Rushbrook Primary Academy
|Manchester
|Yes
|All Faiths Children’s Academy
|Medway
|Yes
|Cedar Children’s Academy
|Medway
|Yes
|Horsted Infant School
|Medway
|No
|Linthorpe Community Primary School
|Middlesbrough
|Yes
|Holmwood School
|Milton Keynes
|Yes
|St Mary and St Giles Church of England School
|Milton Keynes
|Yes
|Wyvern School
|Milton Keynes
|Yes
|Portway Primary School
|Newham
|Yes
|Caston Church of England Primary Academy
|Norfolk
|Yes
|Cecil Gowing Infant School
|Norfolk
|No
|Mousehold Infant & Nursery School
|Norfolk
|Yes
|Nelson Infant School
|Norfolk
|No
|St Nicholas Priory CofE VA Primary School
|Norfolk
|No
|Swaffham CofE Primary Academy
|Norfolk
|No
|Priory Lane Community School
|North Lincolnshire
|No
|Oakway Academy
|North Northamptonshire
|Yes
|Battle Hill Primary School
|North Tyneside
|Yes
|Greenfields Community Primary School
|North Tyneside
|Yes
|Holystone Primary School
|North Tyneside
|Yes
|Spring Gardens Primary School
|North Tyneside
|Yes
|Coppice Valley Primary School
|North Yorkshire
|No
|St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy
|North Yorkshire
|Yes
|Hareside Primary School
|Northumberland
|Yes
|Ringway Primary School
|Northumberland
|Yes
|Djanogly Strelley Academy
|Nottingham
|Yes
|John Blow Primary School
|Nottinghamshire
|No
|Lake View Primary and Nursery School
|Nottinghamshire
|Yes
|Samuel Barlow Primary Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|Yes
|Selston Church of England Infant and Nursery School
|Nottinghamshire
|Yes
|Springbank Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|Yes
|The Florence Nightingale Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|Yes
|The Lanes Primary School
|Nottinghamshire
|No
|Willow Farm Primary School
|Nottinghamshire
|No
|Europa School UK
|Oxfordshire
|No
|North Hinksey Church of England Primary School
|Oxfordshire
|No
|St Mary’s Church of England (Aided) Primary School, Chipping Norton
|Oxfordshire
|No
|Thomas Reade Primary School
|Oxfordshire
|Yes
|Windale Primary School
|Oxfordshire
|Yes
|Fulbridge Academy
|Peterborough
|Yes
|Hampton Vale Primary Academy
|Peterborough
|Yes
|Boringdon Primary School
|Plymouth
|No
|Laira Green Primary School
|Plymouth
|No
|Plympton St Mary’s CofE Infant School
|Plymouth
|No
|Penbridge Infant School & Nursery
|Portsmouth
|Yes
|St Luke’s Church of England Primary School
|Rochdale
|No
|Greasbrough Primary School
|Rotherham
|Yes
|Rockingham Junior and Infant School
|Rotherham
|Yes
|Thorpe Hesley Primary School
|Rotherham
|Yes
|Todwick Primary School
|Rotherham
|No
|Thomas Gray Primary School
|Sefton
|Yes
|Hallam Primary School
|Sheffield
|No
|Nether Green Infant School
|Sheffield
|No
|Royd Nursery and Infant School
|Sheffield
|Yes
|St Marie’s School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Sheffield
|No
|St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School
|Sheffield
|No
|Holy Trinity Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery
|Shropshire
|Yes
|The Langley Heritage Primary
|Slough
|Yes
|Curry Mallet Church of England Primary School
|Somerset
|Yes
|Manor Court Community Primary School
|Somerset
|Yes
|Oakhill Church School
|Somerset
|Yes
|St Aldhelms Church School
|Somerset
|No
|Wellesley Park Primary School
|Somerset
|Yes
|Christ Church Hanham CofE Primary School
|South Gloucestershire
|No
|Raysfield Primary School
|South Gloucestershire
|No
|St Barnabas Church of England Primary School
|South Gloucestershire
|Yes
|The Tynings Primary School
|South Gloucestershire
|No
|Dunn Street Primary School
|South Tyneside
|Yes
|West Boldon Primary School
|South Tyneside
|No
|Whitburn Village Primary School
|South Tyneside
|Yes
|St Mary’s Church of England Primary School & Nursery
|Southampton
|Yes
|Valentine Primary School
|Southampton
|No
|Bournes Green Infant School
|Southend-on-Sea
|No
|Chalkwell Hall Infant School
|Southend-on-Sea
|Yes
|St Paul’s Church of England Primary School
|Southwark
|Yes
|Boney Hay Primary Academy
|Staffordshire
|No
|Dove CofE Academy
|Staffordshire
|Yes
|Heath Hayes Primary Academy
|Staffordshire
|No
|Heathfields Infant Academy
|Staffordshire
|Yes
|Springhill Primary Academy
|Staffordshire
|Yes
|St Edward’s CofE Academy Cheddleton
|Staffordshire
|Yes
|St John’s CofE First School
|Staffordshire
|Yes
|St Stephen’s Primary School
|Staffordshire
|No
|Bowesfield Primary School
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Yes
|Durham Lane Primary School
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Yes
|Harrow Gate Academy
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Yes
|St Mark’s Church of England Primary School
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Yes
|Smallthorne Primary Academy
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Yes
|Castle Hill Infant School
|Suffolk
|No
|Place Farm Primary Academy
|Suffolk
|No
|Reydon Primary School
|Suffolk
|No
|Waldringfield Primary School
|Suffolk
|No
|Barmston Village Primary School
|Sunderland
|Yes
|Beacon Hill Primary School
|Surrey
|No
|Brookwood Primary School
|Surrey
|No
|Darley Dene Primary School
|Surrey
|Yes
|Guildford Grove Primary School
|Surrey
|Yes
|Hillcroft Primary School
|Surrey
|Yes
|Shawley Community Primary Academy
|Surrey
|No
|St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School
|Surrey
|No
|West Ashtead Primary Academy
|Surrey
|No
|Brookfield Primary Academy
|Sutton
|Yes
|Manor Park Primary Academy
|Sutton
|Yes
|St George’s CofE Primary School
|Tameside
|Yes
|Lawley Primary School
|Telford and Wrekin
|No
|Wombridge Primary School
|Telford and Wrekin
|No
|Furzeham Primary School
|Torbay
|Yes
|Oldway Primary School
|Torbay
|Yes
|Acre Hall Primary School
|Trafford
|Yes
|Altrincham CofE (Aided) Primary School
|Trafford
|Yes
|St Mary’s CofE Primary School
|Trafford
|Yes
|Ackworth Mill Dam School
|Wakefield
|Yes
|St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Moorthorpe
|Wakefield
|Yes
|Busill Jones Primary School
|Walsall
|Yes
|St Saviour’s Church of England Primary School
|Waltham Forest
|Yes
|Cinnamon Brow CofE Primary School
|Warrington
|Yes
|Brailes Church of England Primary School
|Warwickshire
|Yes
|Keresley Newland Primary Academy
|Warwickshire
|Yes
|Moreton Morrell CofE Primary School
|Warwickshire
|Yes
|Stockingford Academy
|Warwickshire
|No
|Wilmcote C of E Primary School
|Warwickshire
|No
|Hardingstone Academy
|West Northamptonshire
|Yes
|Paulerspury Church of England Primary School
|West Northamptonshire
|No
|Roade Primary School
|West Northamptonshire
|No
|St Andrew’s CofE Primary School
|West Sussex
|No
|West Green Primary School
|West Sussex
|No
|White Meadows Primary Academy
|West Sussex
|Yes
|Morland Area CofE Primary School
|Westmorland and Furness
|Yes
|Storth CofE School
|Westmorland and Furness
|Yes
|Hindley Green Community Primary School
|Wigan
|Yes
|St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Hindley
|Wigan
|No
|St Stephen’s CofE Primary School
|Wigan
|No
|St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Malmesbury
|Wiltshire
|No
|St Martin’s CofE Primary School
|Wiltshire
|No
|Bidston Village CofE (Controlled) Primary School
|Wirral
|Yes
|Woodchurch Road Academy
|Wirral
|No
|Birchen Coppice Academy
|Worcestershire
|Yes
|Blackwell First School
|Worcestershire
|Yes
|Foley Park Primary Academy
|Worcestershire
|Yes
|Matchborough First School Academy
|Worcestershire
|Yes
|St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
|Worcestershire
|No
|Poppleton Road Primary School
|York
|No
