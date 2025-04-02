Home All news
Revealed: The first 300 schools splitting £37m nursery cash

2 Apr 2025, 14:48

The government has named 300 schools that will receive a share of £37 million in capital funding for new or expanded nursery provision.

The Department for Education said it had “more than doubled” its investment from the £15 million previously announced. It has not explained why, but did say every school would get “the amount they bid for”, suggesting schools applied for more than expected.

Ministers announced last June they would repurpose empty primary school classrooms to create 100,000 childcare places in 3,334 settings.

Last autumn, education secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the first nurseries pledged would open this September. The DfE said today it received applications from over 600 schools.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

Of the 300 successful schools, 174 already have some form of nursery provision. The government previously announced those wanting to expand provision would be eligible.

The nurseries will offer an average of 20 places per site and up to 6,000 new places in total, with “up to” 4,000 set to be available by the end of September, the DfE said.

Phillipson said: “Delivering on our promise of a better early years system is my top priority, which is why we’ve more than doubled our investment in this first phase so thousands more children can benefit from a high-quality early education from this September.”

‘So many benefits to school-based provision’

Bloemfontein Primary School will be using its allocated funding to open a new baby room on site.

Head Alex Armstrong said it “wanted to address the shortage of nursery places in our local area and to provide the community with high-quality early education for our youngest learners.

“There are so many benefits to school-based nursery provision, including continuity for children and their families and the opportunity to develop expert-led learning which will provide our children with strong foundations for lifelong success.”

Schools were asked to bid for up to £150,000 to “repurpose or extend existing spaces and deliver high-quality provision”, the DfE said.

Successful schools “are now being contacted with next steps to implement their projects”.

Bids were assessed “against a range of criteria, including value for money, local demand, and internal DfE data sources such as school performance”.

Schools have until May 9 to “formally confirm their intention to proceed with delivery”.

The 300 schools, sorted by LA

School NameLocal authorityExisting nursery?
St Margarets CofE Primary SchoolBarking and DagenhamNo
Shafton Primary AcademyBarnsleyNo
St John’s Church of England Primary SchoolBath and North East SomersetNo
Westfield Primary SchoolBedfordNo
Brampton Primary AcademyBexleyNo
Upland Primary SchoolBexleyYes
Grestone AcademyBirminghamYes
Montgomery Primary AcademyBirminghamYes
The Shirestone AcademyBirminghamYes
Kincraig Primary SchoolBlackpoolYes
The Valley Community Primary SchoolBoltonYes
Uplands Primary School and NurseryBracknell ForestYes
Avanti Gardens SchoolBristol, City ofNo
Henbury Court Primary AcademyBristol, City ofYes
Blenheim Primary SchoolBromleyNo
Green Street Green Primary SchoolBromleyNo
Oak Lodge Primary SchoolBromleyNo
Ravensworth Primary SchoolBromleyNo
Scotts Park Primary SchoolBromleyNo
St Anthony’s Catholic Primary SchoolBromleyYes
Valley Primary SchoolBromleyYes
Great Horwood Church of England SchoolBuckinghamshireYes
Unsworth Primary SchoolBuryNo
Ash Green Community Primary SchoolCalderdaleYes
St Vincent’s Catholic Primary SchoolCentral BedfordshireYes
The Rushmere Park AcademyCentral BedfordshireYes
Calveley Primary AcademyCheshire EastYes
Elworth Hall Primary SchoolCheshire EastNo
Haslington Primary AcademyCheshire EastYes
Scholar Green Primary SchoolCheshire EastYes
Woodlands Primary SchoolCheshire West and ChesterYes
Pondhu Primary SchoolCornwallNo
Treleigh Community Primary SchoolCornwallYes
Bloemfontein Primary SchoolCounty DurhamYes
Our Lady and St Thomas Catholic Primary School, WillingtonCounty DurhamYes
Shotley Bridge Primary SchoolCounty DurhamYes
St Hild’s College Church of England Aided Primary School, DurhamCounty DurhamYes
St Michael’s Church of England Primary SchoolCounty DurhamYes
Vane Road Primary SchoolCounty DurhamNo
Yohden Primary SchoolCounty DurhamNo
Stoke Primary SchoolCoventryYes
Fairchildes Primary SchoolCroydonYes
Monks Orchard Primary SchoolCroydonYes
Eaglesfield Paddle CofE Primary AcademyCumberlandYes
Thornhill Primary SchoolCumberlandYes
Corporation Road Community Primary SchoolDarlingtonYes
High Coniscliffe CofE Primary SchoolDarlingtonNo
St Augustine’s Catholic Primary SchoolDarlingtonNo
St Mary’s Cockerton Church of England Primary SchoolDarlingtonNo
Akaal Primary SchoolDerbyNo
Eyam CofE Primary SchoolDerbyshireNo
Lenthall Infant and Nursery SchoolDerbyshireYes
Sudbury Primary SchoolDerbyshireNo
Brixington Primary AcademyDevonYes
Exwick Heights Primary SchoolDevonYes
Gulworthy Primary AcademyDevonNo
Shaldon Primary SchoolDevonYes
Wolborough Church of England Nursery and Primary SchoolDevonYes
Armthorpe Shaw Wood AcademyDoncasterYes
Grange Lane Infant AcademyDoncasterYes
New Pastures Primary SchoolDoncasterYes
St Alban’s Catholic Primary and Nursery SchoolDoncasterYes
Dunbury Church of England AcademyDorsetNo
Wool Church of England Primary SchoolDorsetNo
Beechwood Church of England Primary SchoolDudleyNo
Maidensbridge Primary SchoolDudleyYes
Allenby Primary SchoolEalingYes
Driffield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Infant SchoolEast Riding of YorkshireNo
Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary AcademyEast Riding of YorkshireYes
Chyngton SchoolEast SussexNo
Little Common SchoolEast SussexNo
Pashley Down Infant SchoolEast SussexNo
Pevensey and Westham CofE Primary SchoolEast SussexNo
Ark John Keats AcademyEnfieldYes
Honilands Primary SchoolEnfieldYes
Houndsfield Primary SchoolEnfieldYes
Fordham All Saints CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolEssexNo
Hamford Primary AcademyEssexNo
Jerounds Primary AcademyEssexNo
Kents Hill Infant AcademyEssexYes
King’s Ford Infant School and NurseryEssexYes
Langenhoe Community Primary SchoolEssexNo
St Anne Line Catholic Infant SchoolEssexYes
St James’ Church of England Primary SchoolEssexYes
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary SchoolEssexNo
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, ColchesterEssexNo
Stourview Church of England Primary AcademyEssexNo
Upshire Primary Foundation SchoolEssexYes
Wentworth Primary SchoolEssexNo
Bill Quay Primary SchoolGatesheadNo
Lakeside Primary SchoolGloucestershireNo
Brooklands Primary SchoolGreenwichYes
Halton Lodge Primary SchoolHaltonNo
St Michaels Catholic Primary SchoolHaltonNo
Brockenhurst Church of England Primary School & Pre-SchoolHampshireYes
Fordingbridge Infant SchoolHampshireNo
Locks Heath Infant SchoolHampshireNo
Norwood Primary & Pre-SchoolHampshireYes
South Wonston Primary SchoolHampshireNo
Trosnant Infant SchoolHampshireNo
Crowland Primary SchoolHaringeyYes
St James Church of England Primary SchoolHaringeyNo
St Michael’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolHaringeyYes
Trinity Primary AcademyHaringeyYes
Roxbourne Primary SchoolHarrowYes
Scargill Infant SchoolHaveringYes
St Thomas Cantilupe CofE AcademyHerefordshire, County ofYes
Camp Primary and Nursery SchoolHertfordshireYes
Garden City AcademyHertfordshireYes
St Peter’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolHertfordshireNo
Strathmore Infant and Nursery SchoolHertfordshireYes
Field End Infant SchoolHillingdonYes
Minet Infant and Nursery SchoolHillingdonYes
The Five Islands AcademyIsles Of ScillyNo
Greenfields Community Primary SchoolKentYes
John Mayne Church of England Primary SchoolKentNo
Loose Primary SchoolKentNo
Tenterden Infant SchoolKentNo
Westmeads Community Infant SchoolKentNo
Bricknell Primary SchoolKingston upon Hull, City ofYes
Paisley Primary SchoolKingston upon Hull, City ofYes
St Anthony’s Voluntary Catholic AcademyKingston upon Hull, City ofYes
St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC AcademyKingston upon Hull, City ofYes
Stoneferry Primary SchoolKingston upon Hull, City ofYes
Cronton Church of England Primary AcademyKnowsleyYes
Holy Family Catholic Primary School & NurseryKnowsleyYes
Malvern Primary SchoolKnowsleyYes
Balderstone St Leonard’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolLancashireYes
Burscough Bridge St John’s Church of England Primary SchoolLancashireNo
Burscough Village Primary SchoolLancashireYes
Longton Primary SchoolLancashireNo
Morecambe and Heysham Grosvenor Park Primary SchoolLancashireYes
Mossgate Primary SchoolLancashireNo
Northbrook Primary AcademyLancashireNo
St John With St Michael Church of England Primary SchoolLancashireYes
St Joseph’s Catholic primary School, a Voluntary AcademyLancashireNo
St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, CoppullLancashireNo
Bardsey Primary AcademyLeedsYes
Hillcrest AcademyLeedsYes
Kippax Ash Tree Primary SchoolLeedsYes
Kippax Greenfield Primary SchoolLeedsNo
Little London AcademyLeedsYes
Tranmere Park Primary SchoolLeedsNo
Whitkirk Primary SchoolLeedsNo
Fernvale Primary SchoolLeicestershireNo
Kibworth Church of England Primary SchoolLeicestershireNo
Friskney All Saints Church of England Primary SchoolLincolnshireYes
Malcolm Sargent Primary SchoolLincolnshireYes
The Donington Cowley Endowed Primary SchoolLincolnshireNo
The Gainsborough Hillcrest Early Years AcademyLincolnshireYes
The Lincoln Manor Leas Infants SchoolLincolnshireNo
William Alvey SchoolLincolnshireNo
Wygate Park AcademyLincolnshireNo
Bushmead Primary & Nursery SchoolLutonNo
Chantry Primary AcademyLutonYes
Leagrave Primary SchoolLutonYes
Crown Street Primary SchoolManchesterYes
Oswald Road Primary SchoolManchesterYes
Rushbrook Primary AcademyManchesterYes
All Faiths Children’s AcademyMedwayYes
Cedar Children’s AcademyMedwayYes
Horsted Infant SchoolMedwayNo
Linthorpe Community Primary SchoolMiddlesbroughYes
Holmwood SchoolMilton KeynesYes
St Mary and St Giles Church of England SchoolMilton KeynesYes
Wyvern SchoolMilton KeynesYes
Portway Primary SchoolNewhamYes
Caston Church of England Primary AcademyNorfolkYes
Cecil Gowing Infant SchoolNorfolkNo
Mousehold Infant & Nursery SchoolNorfolkYes
Nelson Infant SchoolNorfolkNo
St Nicholas Priory CofE VA Primary SchoolNorfolkNo
Swaffham CofE Primary AcademyNorfolkNo
Priory Lane Community SchoolNorth LincolnshireNo
Oakway AcademyNorth NorthamptonshireYes
Battle Hill Primary SchoolNorth TynesideYes
Greenfields Community Primary SchoolNorth TynesideYes
Holystone Primary SchoolNorth TynesideYes
Spring Gardens Primary SchoolNorth TynesideYes
Coppice Valley Primary SchoolNorth YorkshireNo
St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academyNorth YorkshireYes
Hareside Primary SchoolNorthumberlandYes
Ringway Primary SchoolNorthumberlandYes
Djanogly Strelley AcademyNottinghamYes
John Blow Primary SchoolNottinghamshireNo
Lake View Primary and Nursery SchoolNottinghamshireYes
Samuel Barlow Primary AcademyNottinghamshireYes
Selston Church of England Infant and Nursery SchoolNottinghamshireYes
Springbank AcademyNottinghamshireYes
The Florence Nightingale AcademyNottinghamshireYes
The Lanes Primary SchoolNottinghamshireNo
Willow Farm Primary SchoolNottinghamshireNo
Europa School UKOxfordshireNo
North Hinksey Church of England Primary SchoolOxfordshireNo
St Mary’s Church of England (Aided) Primary School, Chipping NortonOxfordshireNo
Thomas Reade Primary SchoolOxfordshireYes
Windale Primary SchoolOxfordshireYes
Fulbridge AcademyPeterboroughYes
Hampton Vale Primary AcademyPeterboroughYes
Boringdon Primary SchoolPlymouthNo
Laira Green Primary SchoolPlymouthNo
Plympton St Mary’s CofE Infant SchoolPlymouthNo
Penbridge Infant School & NurseryPortsmouthYes
St Luke’s Church of England Primary SchoolRochdaleNo
Greasbrough Primary SchoolRotherhamYes
Rockingham Junior and Infant SchoolRotherhamYes
Thorpe Hesley Primary SchoolRotherhamYes
Todwick Primary SchoolRotherhamNo
Thomas Gray Primary SchoolSeftonYes
Hallam Primary SchoolSheffieldNo
Nether Green Infant SchoolSheffieldNo
Royd Nursery and Infant SchoolSheffieldYes
St Marie’s School, A Catholic Voluntary AcademySheffieldNo
St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary SchoolSheffieldNo
Holy Trinity Church of England Primary Academy and NurseryShropshireYes
The Langley Heritage PrimarySloughYes
Curry Mallet Church of England Primary SchoolSomersetYes
Manor Court Community Primary SchoolSomersetYes
Oakhill Church SchoolSomersetYes
St Aldhelms Church SchoolSomersetNo
Wellesley Park Primary SchoolSomersetYes
Christ Church Hanham CofE Primary SchoolSouth GloucestershireNo
Raysfield Primary SchoolSouth GloucestershireNo
St Barnabas Church of England Primary SchoolSouth GloucestershireYes
The Tynings Primary SchoolSouth GloucestershireNo
Dunn Street Primary SchoolSouth TynesideYes
West Boldon Primary SchoolSouth TynesideNo
Whitburn Village Primary SchoolSouth TynesideYes
St Mary’s Church of England Primary School & NurserySouthamptonYes
Valentine Primary SchoolSouthamptonNo
Bournes Green Infant SchoolSouthend-on-SeaNo
Chalkwell Hall Infant SchoolSouthend-on-SeaYes
St Paul’s Church of England Primary SchoolSouthwarkYes
Boney Hay Primary AcademyStaffordshireNo
Dove CofE AcademyStaffordshireYes
Heath Hayes Primary AcademyStaffordshireNo
Heathfields Infant AcademyStaffordshireYes
Springhill Primary AcademyStaffordshireYes
St Edward’s CofE Academy CheddletonStaffordshireYes
St John’s CofE First SchoolStaffordshireYes
St Stephen’s Primary SchoolStaffordshireNo
Bowesfield Primary SchoolStockton-on-TeesYes
Durham Lane Primary SchoolStockton-on-TeesYes
Harrow Gate AcademyStockton-on-TeesYes
St Mark’s Church of England Primary SchoolStockton-on-TeesYes
Smallthorne Primary AcademyStoke-on-TrentYes
Castle Hill Infant SchoolSuffolkNo
Place Farm Primary AcademySuffolkNo
Reydon Primary SchoolSuffolkNo
Waldringfield Primary SchoolSuffolkNo
Barmston Village Primary SchoolSunderlandYes
Beacon Hill Primary SchoolSurreyNo
Brookwood Primary SchoolSurreyNo
Darley Dene Primary SchoolSurreyYes
Guildford Grove Primary SchoolSurreyYes
Hillcroft Primary SchoolSurreyYes
Shawley Community Primary AcademySurreyNo
St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary SchoolSurreyNo
West Ashtead Primary AcademySurreyNo
Brookfield Primary AcademySuttonYes
Manor Park Primary AcademySuttonYes
St George’s CofE Primary SchoolTamesideYes
Lawley Primary SchoolTelford and WrekinNo
Wombridge Primary SchoolTelford and WrekinNo
Furzeham Primary SchoolTorbayYes
Oldway Primary SchoolTorbayYes
Acre Hall Primary SchoolTraffordYes
Altrincham CofE (Aided) Primary SchoolTraffordYes
St Mary’s CofE Primary SchoolTraffordYes
Ackworth Mill Dam SchoolWakefieldYes
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, MoorthorpeWakefieldYes
Busill Jones Primary SchoolWalsallYes
St Saviour’s Church of England Primary SchoolWaltham ForestYes
Cinnamon Brow CofE Primary SchoolWarringtonYes
Brailes Church of England Primary SchoolWarwickshireYes
Keresley Newland Primary AcademyWarwickshireYes
Moreton Morrell CofE Primary SchoolWarwickshireYes
Stockingford AcademyWarwickshireNo
Wilmcote C of E Primary SchoolWarwickshireNo
Hardingstone AcademyWest NorthamptonshireYes
Paulerspury Church of England Primary SchoolWest NorthamptonshireNo
Roade Primary SchoolWest NorthamptonshireNo
St Andrew’s CofE Primary SchoolWest SussexNo
West Green Primary SchoolWest SussexNo
White Meadows Primary AcademyWest SussexYes
Morland Area CofE Primary SchoolWestmorland and FurnessYes
Storth CofE SchoolWestmorland and FurnessYes
Hindley Green Community Primary SchoolWiganYes
St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, HindleyWiganNo
St Stephen’s CofE Primary SchoolWiganNo
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, MalmesburyWiltshireNo
St Martin’s CofE Primary SchoolWiltshireNo
Bidston Village CofE (Controlled) Primary SchoolWirralYes
Woodchurch Road AcademyWirralNo
Birchen Coppice AcademyWorcestershireYes
Blackwell First SchoolWorcestershireYes
Foley Park Primary AcademyWorcestershireYes
Matchborough First School AcademyWorcestershireYes
St Mary’s Catholic Primary SchoolWorcestershireNo
Poppleton Road Primary SchoolYorkNo

