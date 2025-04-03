Former head will leave role at the Careers and Enterprise Company this month

Former head will leave role at the Careers and Enterprise Company this month

Oli de Botton, a former headteacher and the chief executive of the Careers and Enterprise Company, has been appointed as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “expert adviser on education and skills”.

In a two-line press release issued tonight, Downing Street confirmed the former School 21 head would “advise ministers and drive forward the government’s vision for education and skills”.

They said de Botton “brings with him extensive experience working in education and skills as a teacher, adviser, headteacher and national CEO”.

A member of the inaugural cohort of Teach First in 2003, de Botton was curriculum lead and later head of School 21, one of the country’s most renowned progressive free schools. He also helped set up Voice 21, its sister charity which champions oracy.

He currently heads the Careers and Enterprise Company, a role he will leave when he starts at Downing Street on April 22.

Yarham steps up

John Yarham

John Yarham, the CEC’s deputy CEO, will replace de Botton as interim CEO, and will “take charge of the organisation’s next phase of work to help deliver the government’s manifesto commitment of two weeks’ worth of high-quality work experience for every young person”.

de Botton said it had been an “incredible privilege to be part of The Careers and Enterprise Company’s work, collaborating with partners across the country to build and sustain a careers system that helps more young people, particularly those who face barriers. In this shared endeavour, we can see progress, but there remains lots more to do.

“I will continue my work in public service anchored in education and skills and will always champion the importance of helping every young person find their best next step.”

CEC chair Baroness Morgan said under his leadership, “we have been able to galvanise powerful collaboration between education, business and key local partners to deliver a dynamic careers system across England.

“It means schools, colleges, employers and careers providers can work together in a more coordinated and structured way to offer excellent careers support for all young people.”