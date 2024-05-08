Home All news
SEND

Revealed: Locations of 16 new special schools and trusts to run 7 more

It follows the announcement of £105m capital cash at the spring budget

It follows the announcement of £105m capital cash at the spring budget

9 May 2024, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The locations of 16 new special schools have been revealed, as ministers also named seven academy trusts selected to run seven other specialist settings across England.

At the spring budget, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £105 million in capital cash to open 15 new special free schools.

Today the government revised that number up to 16 – and has announced where each one will be.

Ministers have also confirmed the names of trusts selected to run seven other special schools, which had also already been announced.

But free schools take years to open, meaning current capacity woes will not be addressed immediately by the proposals.

Gillian Keegan
Gillian Keegan

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said special schools “can truly transform children’s lives, enabling pupils with special education needs and disabilities to thrive in environments that meet their needs”.

“I know how hard it can be for families trying to navigate the SEND system, and the creation of more brilliant special schools is just one part of our plan to make sure every family and every child get the right support, in the right place at the right time.” 

But Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL leaders’ union, said “while this investment in new special schools is very welcome, we are worried that it is too little too late”.

“Government figures show that around two-thirds of special schools are at or over capacity, but these new special schools are unlikely to be up and running for several years.

“The pressure on places is happening right now and the lack of capacity in the system is the result of the government’s underinvestment in schools over the past 14 years.”

The areas getting 16 new free schools 

  • Nottinghamshire
  • Lincolnshire
  • Newham
  • Enfield
  • Harrow
  • Bury
  • Westmorland and Furness
  • Hampshire
  • Surrey
  • Buckinghamshire
  • Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
  • Herefordshire
  • Stoke on Trent
  • Walsall
  • Solihull
  • East Riding of Yorkshire

The trusts appointed to run 7 other special schools

  • Meridian Trust in Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire
  • Lime Trust in March, Cambridgeshire
  • Fortis Trust in Whitstable, Kent
  • Leigh Academies Trust in Swanley, Kent
  • Orchard Hill College Academy Trust, Merton
  • Eastern Learning Alliance in Downham Market, Norfolk
  • Unity Schools Partnership in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

More from this theme

SEND

SEND: Some safety valve councils have ‘removed’ deficits – DfE boss

Permanent secretary says government is 'seeing some really good progress from councils'

Freddie Whittaker

SEND

One of first safety valve councils slammed over ‘failing’ SEND services

Damning inspection calls into question again whether controversial bailout scheme is working

Samantha Booth

SEND
Exclusive

Meet the trusts pioneering state-run private special schools

Plans follow revelation of private equity-backed firms making millions from running such schools

Samantha Booth

SEND
Children

SEND reforms pilot already nine months behind schedule

Some changes have gone down like 'cold sick', while others are more popular, consortium member reports

Samantha Booth

SEND

NFER: MATs should create ‘director of SEND’ role

SEND leaders are playing a 'crucial role' in fostering collaboration and assisting individual schools, researchers find

Samantha Booth

SEND

Minister: Labour private schools VAT plan could push up EHCP rates

Labour refused to confirm details of its EHCPs exemption, despite multiple requests for clarification

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *