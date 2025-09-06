Home All news
Politics, Schools

Reform government would ‘root out teachers brainwashing kids’ says MP Lee Anderson

Reform UK members tell party conference of need to crack down on 'brainwashing' teachers and stop schools 'becoming indoctrination camps'

Reform UK members tell party conference of need to crack down on 'brainwashing' teachers and stop schools 'becoming indoctrination camps'

6 Sep 2025, 16:51

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Reform government would “root out” teachers who are “brainwashing” children, MP Lee Anderson has told the party’s annual conference.

Speaking at a fringe event at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on Friday night Anderson, MP for Ashfield and chief whip for Reform UK, said: “Whether you like it or not, there are some teachers in our schools [who] are brainwashing our kids into their way of thinking.

“And when we get into power, we will root these teachers out and hold them to account.”

Fellow panel member George Finch, 19-year-old Reform UK leader of Warwickshire County Council, described the nation’s education system as “broken” and dogged by a “wave of wokeism”.

“It’s a complete joke,” he said. “[At] sixth forms you’re meant to develop your learning from GCSEs. You don’t develop anything.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during the partys annual conference

“The only thing you do develop is a woke mindset. [You’re] not allowed to question what’s going on…You’re just told to think a certain way.”

He spoke of a school local to his hometown of Bedworth, where he claimed “at age six to seven…you get taught to question why you are a boy, and what would you like to be if you were the other gender”.

Elsewhere at the conference Zia Yusuf, former chairman of Reform UK, spoke of the need to “stop schools from becoming indoctrination camps”.

“I know there’s legislation…that is very clear that, you know, teachers must be balanced and must not indoctrinate children,” said Yusuf, who was on Friday invited by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to become the party’s head of policy.

“But my inbox is full. My inbox is absolutely full…not just from all the parents, but from kids, but from kids in school who say that they’re being taught that Nigel Farage is this or that, or when they articulate their view that they like Nigel…they’re asked to stay behind in class…and they’re admonished by the teachers.”

He said Reform has “got to look very seriously at that” he said, adding that universities are “even more indoctrination camps”.

Their remarks came after Farage, giving his keynote speech at the conference earlier on Friday, began to lay out his party’s vision for education. 

He said Reform refuses “to have our kid’s minds poisoned in schools and universities with a twisted interpretation of the history” of the UK, and called for “trades and services” to be taught in schools.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Learner-Led Computing Promotes Student Engagement

For 15 years, Apps for Good has been championing digital education, empowering young people from all backgrounds - especially...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Politics

Saqib Bhatti appointed Conservative shadow education minister

The key Vote Leave figure vows to 'hold Labour to account for their damaging policies and empty promises'

Billy Camden

Politics
Liz Truss

Ex-education secretary replaces suspended MP on committee

James Cleverly to replace Patrick Spencer on Parliament's education select committee

Shane Chowen

Politics

7 key facts about Oli de Botton, Labour’s new education adviser

The careers education and oracy enthusiast has been appointed to advise Sir Keir Starmer - so here's what you...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Politics

Revealed: The forgotten schools policies

'Well overdue' fire safety guidance update among seven missing government consultation responses

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *