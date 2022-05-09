Schools bill to implement white paper reforms will be introduced in the next year

New legislation to boost intervention in failing academies, support more schools to join trusts and implement a ‘direct’ national funding formula will be announced in tomorrow’s Queen’s Speech.

Downing Street said a new schools bill – the first major government legislation for schools since 2016 – would be announced tomorrow following the state opening of Parliament.

The speech sets out the government’s legislative agenda for the next year.

Ministers had already pledged to introduce legislation for some elements of its white paper, such as a register of children not in school and new powers for Ofsted to crack down on illegal schools.

But tomorrow’s announcement will make the legislation a priority, and Downing Street has set out what policies the bill will implement. However, this does not mean that the policies will become law in the next year.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “determined to raise standards in our schools so every child has access to the same opportunities wherever they live, and our brilliant teachers are supported to do what they do best, which is why we’re putting our education ambition into law this week”.

And education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the schools bill would “create a school system that works for every child, parent and family, bringing every school up to our current best standards”.

