Review by Dr Jess Mahdavi-Gladwell

Deputy head, Robson House

22 Sep 2024, 5:00

Punk Leadership by Keziah Featherstone

By Keziah Featherstone

SAGE

9781529621471

28 Sep 2024

The idea of doing leadership differently is one that appeals to me as a self-diagnosed maverick, so the title of this book alone was enough to get me excited to read it. Reader, it did not disappoint.

The new co-chair of the Headteachers’ Roundtable, Featherstone opens Punk Leadership‘s acknowledgements by unapologetically recognising that what follows is likely not to be everyone’s cup of tea. So far, so punk!

One of the first things that hooked me early was the chapter titles. I’m not an avid listener of punk, so I found myself looking up lyrics for some unfamiliar ones.

For example, chapter 10 is called Big A Little A after a song by Crass. Its lyrics feel particularly relevant at a time when there is deep discussion about how children with different needs are taught and a sense of excitement and hope about potential change to the system.

‘External control are you gonna let them get you?
Do you wanna be a prisoner in the boundaries they set you?’

But if the author’s musical taste is writ large here, so too are her English teacher roots. The text is replete with references to curriculum regulars like Animal Farm and comments on spelling accuracy in graffiti.

More than that, Featherstone is consistently focused on a broad set of leadership foci, from the vital skills young people and adults need to thrive, to the risks associated with less-than-fluent reading.

In fact, hidden under the veneer of an esoteric and anarchic leadership punk style is a clear sense of a holistic, multi-disciplinary and inclusive approach. Featherstone clearly values all curriculum areas, alongside widening participation so that all children experience the beach, a Christmas market, train travel and, indeed, escalators.

This is a leadership book, but what feels different about it is Featherstone’s consistent consideration for impact of leadership on the experiences of our children and families, as well as on staff teams.

It also embodies its leadership values, so as well as practical tips for leaders (always use your headteacher as a referee, even if you don’t like them), you’ll find plenty of reassurance (if even Featherstone has considered packing it in, it’s not a question of your weakness).

And then, of course, there is the punk in her. So don’t expect the book to shy away from contentious topics, from teacher social media to whether PSHE should be part of a school’s job.

On many occasions, Punk Leadership provoked me to deep reflection. When should a leader apologise, and why does it matter? Does our reliance on data lead us to dehumanising and unethical practices? What are the limits of our freedom to choose, and what is our proper role in defining our measures of success?

There is simply not enough space in this review to include all of the wisdom within the pages of this book that I desperately hope to remember, or that I would like to share.

Reading it has left me with a renewed sense of determination to ‘choose a space within leadership where [my] principles are firm and precise’. This space is not the same for every leader or aspiring leader, but there is a space for each one of us. Embracing this is the very core of the Punk Leadership movement.

It comes with a built-in playlist too. I haven’t listened to every chapter’s headline track, but reading this book has certainly broadened my musical horizons. I may listen to some of these tracks again, perhaps during periods of related challenge.

If I have a criticism at all, it’s that Featherstone didn’t choose a Toy Dolls track as one of the chapter titles. Kids in Tyne & Wear for a chapter on poverty and aspiration?

But I haven’t allowed that to impact my star rating.

To me, this is so much more than a book about authenticity. (In fact, Featherstone warns against authenticity where it means ‘being a bit of a dick’.)

It’s left me hoping I can be the kind of punk leader who will rise to challenges of the job like Featherstone has. With integrity, respect, and a healthy dose of rebellious humour.

