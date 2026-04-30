Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Private companies are buying or renting closed state schools and disused playing fields to open or expand independent special schools. Ministers have signed off five such land disposal requests since October 2024, with proceeds funding some councils’ own SEND provision or school sports equipment. It comes months after education secretary Bridget Phillipson proposed to give herself powers to refuse new private special schools and introduce tighter regulations. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.