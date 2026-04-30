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1 May 2026

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Private special schools move into disused state sites amid SEND shortages

Education secretary green-lights state school land transfers to private special school providers

Samantha Booth

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Private companies are buying or renting closed state schools and disused playing fields to open or expand independent special schools.

Ministers have signed off five such land disposal requests since October 2024, with proceeds funding some councils’ own SEND provision or school sports equipment.

It comes months after education secretary Bridget Phillipson proposed to give herself powers to refuse new private special schools and introduce tighter regulations.

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