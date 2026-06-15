New enrichment benchmarks: What schools need to know

Schools will be expected to provide broad and varied enrichment activities, celebrate participation and achievement and work with external partners where necessary as part of the new enrichment framework.

The Department for Education has published the eight new benchmarks against which schools will be able to evaluate their provision and make improvements.

Enrichment activities should cover each of the five categories: arts, sport, nature, civic life and life skills.

Schools will also be able to use a self-assessment and action planning tool to help them assess their offer against the eight benchmarks.

The guidance is non-statutory, but Ofsted said it would look at a school’s enrichment as part of how it assesses personal development from September.

Here’s what schools need to know for each of the benchmarks:

1. Enrichment should align with broader priorities

The first benchmark calls for schools and colleges to establish a “strategically aligned enrichment offer”, which fits in with broader priorities. This includes attainment, attendance, behaviour, careers guidance, curriculum, personal development and wellbeing.

Schools are expected to have a “structured enrichment offer” which is backed by senior leadership and governors and understood by staff. Schools should also have a plan for implementation and monitoring, including clear roles and responsibilities.

They should also consider how the offer contributes to achieving development priorities and statutory requirements, and include it in their school development plan where appropriate.

The offer should also be “designed and delivered in alignment with its values, context and curriculum intent”.

2. Provide ‘multiple and varied’ opportunities

Schools are also expected to provide a “broad and well-rounded enrichment offer” as part of the second benchmark.

These “multiple and varied” activities should be “purposeful, fun and can support a thriving childhood and successful transition to adulthood”.

They should also cover five categories at a minimum. These are…

civic engagement

arts and culture

nature and the outdoors

sport and physical activities

life skills

Schools should deliver activities regularly across the academic year, including some provision during the school day such as during lunchtime or timetabled lesson time.

3. Communicate with parents and celebrate participation

Parents and pupils should have “timely, accessible and clear” information about the enrichment activities that schools offer, including expectations and how to access them.

Schools are also expected to “hold and communicate high aspirations” for pupils to participate, and to celebrate participation and achievement.

For example, they could hold awards or give out certificates, link enrichment to personal development or leadership awards, or recognise contributions in reports or school records.

Pupils should also be supported in reflecting on their enrichment experiences, and how they have learned or gained new skills from them.

4. Consider pupil, parent and staff feedback

The fourth benchmark calls for enrichment opportunities to be “shaped by the school or college community”, and states schools should ensure that feedback from pupils, parents and staff informs what they offer and how it is delivered.

Pupil leadership of enrichment activities should be encouraged where appropriate, with support from staff or external providers and appropriate safeguards in place.

They should consider the interests and expertise school and college staff, as well as their capacity.

5. Make activities accessible and engaging

Enrichment activities should be accessible and inclusive for all pupils, particularly those who are at risk of missing out.

This includes those with SEND, vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils, young carers, care-experienced children and young people and those who are persistently absent.

Schools are expected to have systems to monitor participation so they can understand patterns and address barriers, such as by directly engaging with pupils and parents to encourage participation.

Delivery should also be tailored to the individual circumstances of the school as well as the local context and community needs.

6. Work with external partners

Pupils should have opportunities to take part in activities supported or delivered by “high-quality external partners” as well as those developed by schools.

Leaders should look at opportunities to work with local, national and virtual partners to broaden their offer. This could range from local sports clubs, FE and HE providers, local, regional and national employers, museums, theatres and libraries and guest speakers.

This could involve upskilling and resources for school-led enrichment activities, external delivery of enrichment activities and organising off-site visits. There also needs to be a clear process for feedback and review of work with external partners.

Schools should also be able to signpost to opportunities that extend beyond their own enrichment offers.

7. Focus on outcomes

Schools should consider the outcomes its enrichment activities aim to achieve and track them over time.

This could include educational outcomes, social and emotional development, physical and mental wellbeing and wider community engagement.

Schools should use effective systems for collecting and monitoring outcome-related data, and the DfE said they could explore how their management information systems can be best used for this purpose.

8. Keep improving enrichment offer

Schools are expected to put in place “consistent and efficient mechanisms” to improve the quality and impact their enrichment activities. For example, they may gather feedback from pupils, parents and staff.

Areas of improvement could include providing activities across the five categories, participation rates and impact on desired outcomes.