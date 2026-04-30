Become a member to listen to this article

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

A “postcode lottery” in issuing absence fines remains despite government guidance aimed at standardising the practice, new research has found.

Government established a national framework in August 2024 for issuing enforcement of penalty notices (PNs) to address the unequal use of absence fines across different areas.

Under the terms of the guidance, schools must consider £80 fines when a child misses 10 half-day sessions.

This rises to £160 if paid after 21 days but before 28 days. At this point, headteachers and councils can prosecute parents.

Councils handed out just under 493,000 penalty notices on the behalf of schools in 2024-25, up 1 per cent on 12 months before.

But research by the Education Policy Institute released today found the enforcement of PNs is “geographically unequal”, suggesting that “local approaches to unauthorised absences and fines remain an important factor”.

Geographical differences

The EPI analysed the Department for Education’s parental responsibility measures data from 2024-25. It found that since the introduction of the framework, more LAs have issued fines – jumping from 22 LAs in 2023-24 to 33 LAs in 2024-25.

Analysis found that family holidays accounted for 7.1 per cent of all absences, but accounted for 93 per cent of all fines.

London issued fines for 3.6 per cent of pupils enrolled across schools, while Yorkshire and the Humber issued fines for 10.3 per cent.

In the north east, 11 per cent of fines ended up in court, which was nearly double the national average of 6 per cent.

There were 17 councils with no prosecutions due to non-payment, of which 13 were in London or the south.

Fines issues do not match absence rates

The EPI’s research also found the rates at which fines were issued did not necessarily match up with levels of absence.

While Barnsley had the highest rate of fines issued nationally, it had a lower unauthorised absence rate than 22 other areas.

Blackpool, Knowsley and Newcastle upon Tyne had the highest levels of unauthorised absence in the country. But Blackpool issued more fines (14 per cent) compared with Knowsley (8.2 per cent) and Newcastle upon Tyne (7.9 per cent).

Kingston upon Thames and Staffordshire had an absence rate of 1.7 per cent. But Kingston had a 0.8 per cent rate of fines issued, while Staffordshire had a 10.2 per cent rate.

A ‘blunt tool’

Researchers said the new framework for fines was “a blunt tool for dealing with the root causes of unauthorised absences”.

“These fines risk targeting a tiny fraction of the overall absence challenge and placing additional financial pressures on families during a cost-of-living crisis”, researchers wrote.

The report said in order to improve national attendance, government should “make support-first a reality in all local authorities”.

This could be through reviewing the effectiveness of penalty notices, improving SEND provision, improving pupil mental health and sense of belonging, and prioritising targeted funding for the most disadvantaged pupils.

The Department for Education was approached for comment.