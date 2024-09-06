Special unit assembled in DfE to work on Labour's manifesto commitment, but concern grows over speediness of plan

Labour’s manifesto promise to recruit 6,500 new expert teachers may not be delivered for years, and officials are also considering whether to loosen the pledge to include retention too, Schools Week understands.

The party earmarked £450 million for the pledge, but still has not set out a timeline.

During an interview with Times Radio on Monday, education secretary Bridget Phillipson said there would be “progress over the course of the parliament because that is a rather large number of teachers…”

“But that was a day-one priority because I am clear the way that we drive up standards.”

The Department for Education would not confirm whether this meant the new teachers, who will be in shortage subjects, would be recruited over the course of parliament, the next five years.

That would average just over a thousand new teachers a year. Last year, 13,000 fewer teachers than required were recruited.

Schools Week understands it is one approach under consideration. Teachers would be recruited mostly over the next few years, but with enough time to report its success before the next election.

It is also understood another option on the table is whether to loosen the target so that it also includes the extra number of teachers retained in the sector, as opposed to just new recruits.

But no final decisions have been made yet.

Schools Week understands the Department for Education has assembled a specific team to hit the target.

Jack Worth, the school workforce lead at the National Foundation for Educational Research, previously urged Labour to “reframe” the target to be about recruitment and retention.

How Labour could use the £450m

Recent analysis modelled how Labour could use the £450 million on a combination of pay rises and financial incentives to boost teacher supply.

One option was to spend the full amount on a 3.3 per cent increase in teacher pay next year in an effort to reduce the supply gap by 4,000 by 2028. But just 600 would be “new” teachers, with retention accounting for the rest.

However, a lower pay rise (2.6 per cent), alongside £2,400 retention payments for teachers in their third year and boosting bursaries by £3,000 for most subjects, would slash the teacher gap by 7,000, although only 2,000 of these would be new appointees.

But David Spendlove, professor of education and associate dean of the faculty of humanities at the University of Manchester, said this would be “fiddling the figures”.

“I wouldn’t be impressed. It’s sleight-of-hand politics and the danger is they just simply adopt some of the bad practices of the previous government.”

Phillipson also announced in July that the Department for Education would “immediately resume and expand” its flagship teacher recruitment campaign, Every Lesson Shapes a Life.

But the DfE still hasn’t explained how this has been – or will be – done.

Spendlove said the 6,500 target was “always a misleading figure, always a distraction…something to appease the public”.

“Most of the public wouldn’t know what 6,500 meant, to many people it would sound like a large figure.

“To me, it was always a low target. It wasn’t a well-informed target and, consequently, it’s largely meaningless at the moment.”

‘Government, be more ambitious’

He called for a “more sustainable strategy to think about how they consistently recruit, retrain and develop teachers… what we need is a more sophisticated approach, not just a global figure”.

Sir Andrew Carter, the chief executive of the South Farnham Educational Trust, said any commitment to have more teachers was to be commended. “I know there’s no money, but the secret of teacher training is to get schools actively involved.

“We need more than that [6,500] and if it’s over five years it’s not even going to touch the sides. If all the providers were encouraged to have 5 per cent more we’d be there. If that was incentivised a little bit with some cash, that would be helpful.”

James Noble-Rogers, the executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, said the government “should be more ambitious”.

However, options are still under consideration and no final decision has been made yet.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Work is already underway to help deliver on our pledge to recruit 6,500 additional teachers across schools and colleges, including getting more teachers into shortage subjects, supporting areas that face recruitment challenges, and tackling retention issues.

“We are developing our approach and putting plans in place to achieve this, which we will share publicly in due course.”