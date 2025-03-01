Home Opinion
Opinion: Politics

Phillipson must unite ministers and teachers on school standards 

Needless division between ministers and the sector threaten the government’s agenda. Here’s how to get past it

Avnee Morjaria

Associate director for public services, IPPR

1 Mar 2025, 5:00

Bridget Phillipson hasn’t had the easiest start in government. In part, this is a product of the tough political landscape she has inherited. After all, education is a domestic policy area the Conservatives regularly chalk up as a success, which has left her with very little space to manoeuvre.    

This was starkly evident in her recent standards speech, which was inspiring and frustrating in equal measure.  

Hearing her personal story and what it meant for her vision was the inspiring part. She referred to her own experience as “proof that the system can work, that a great education can be a transformational force” and that “background doesn’t have to determine destiny”.  

But this optimistic vision wasn’t broadly reported in the press. Instead, and frustratingly for her, the media have focused on a standards policy that has landed badly with unions and the sector.  

This was most true in relation to Ofsted reform. Phillipson used the speech to launch a formal consultation on the report card model that will now likely replace the one-word judgments.

This is delicate ground following the death of Ruth Perry and Phillipson’s speech was a great opportunity to take a conciliatory approach. She could have set out the advantages of a broader set of measures and encouraged the sector to participate in consultation. Instead, she leaned in heavily on the raising standards agenda and has given teachers and school leaders the jitters. 

Reflecting an almost entirely critical response from the unions, ASCL general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio said: “Ofsted and the Government appear to have learned nothing from the death of headteacher Ruth Perry and have instead devised an accountability system which will subject a beleaguered profession to yet more misery.” 

Phillipson’s response was unhelpful as she doubled down, asserting that her priority is children and their life chances and suggesting this might not be the case for her critics.

The secret is harnessing the sector’s own ambition

Such rhetoric, from both sides, is needlessly divisive. As an ex-teacher and school leader, I know that teachers care deeply about children and their life chances.  

You can see this every day. We buy our students breakfast if we know they come to school hungry, put on unpaid afterschool and holiday clubs, organise trips and sit up late at night marking books after dinner.  

I have personally driven to collect a school refuser from my tutor group knowing the relationship I have with them is the thing that has the potential to make the change. I am privileged to have worked with many colleagues who routinely go the extra mile in a profession that has been undervalued for too long.  

As a former Ofsted inspector, I also recognise that the inspectorate has an important role to play in ensuring that schools don’t fall below floor standards. But while it will be interesting to see how the consultation develops, this alone will never be the thing that takes the system from good to great.  

The real secret to making the shift to a world-class school system lies in harnessing the drive and commitment of teachers and school leaders. They stand ready to support the government in delivering on that ambition, and in turn  expect to feel supported in doing so.

In the end this won’t be about a conciliatory tone. Government must go further with tangible policy solutions that invest in teachers and school leaders, allowing them and the children in their care to flourish. This is exactly the type of policy that the new education policy unit at IPPR is working on.

This kind of policy will land well with the sector and ultimately will help Phillipson achieve her goals. We all believe, as she does, that “a great education can be a transformational force”. Harnessing the sector’s commitment and ambition is the route to delivering that vision.

