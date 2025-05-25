Talk of a reshuffle may have the education secretary’s detractors excited, but it would be bad news for a sector in desperate need of stable leadership

“There are no quick fixes” is a well-worn phrase in education leadership. Sadly, the sentiment is not so widely adopted in political circles. As the spending review approaches and talk of a reshuffle grows, the prime minister should nail his colours to the mast of continuity in education.

In 2007, I stepped into my first substantive headship, becoming the fourth headteacher in three years at a school in crisis. Standards and progress were in the bottom one per cent nationally, pupil numbers had plummeted, staff morale was at rock bottom and an inadequate Ofsted judgment had put the school on the brink of closure.

Over the next five years, our dedicated staff rebuilt a school that had been devastated by leadership instability. Seventeen years on (and twelve since our talented deputy head took over) the school continues to thrive.

This experience underscores a fundamental truth: sustained, stable leadership is essential for lasting improvement. The government must heed this lesson.

Consider Michael Gove’s tenure as Secretary of State for Education from 2010 to 2014. His extended time in office, preceded by nearly three years as shadow education secretary, gave him the opportunity to implement significant and enduring policy changes.

In stark contrast, the following decade saw nine education secretaries of come and go, each introducing initiatives (from teacher sabbaticals to universal academisation) that largely failed to deliver.

This revolving door eroded confidence in the Department for Education and alienated school leaders. Worse, it eroded the department’s confidence in itself and its ability to meet emerging challenges, from Covid to the mental health crisis, and from attendance to recruitment and retention – to name but a few.

Since July 2024, Bridget Phillipson has served as education secretary. Like Michael Gove, she spent time as shadow secretary before stepping into Sanctuary Buildings, which gave her time to engage with a broad cross-section of the sector and develop a deep understanding of its complexities.

No radical reform happens without bumps in the road

Her policies, including introducing free breakfast clubs, reducing uniform costs and creating registers for children not in school, are pragmatic, evidence-informed and widely supported.

The development of regional improvement (RISE) teams reflects a thoughtful approach to supporting under-performing schools without resorting to disruptive structural reform. Her lived experience, growing up in a disadvantaged community, shapes an authentic leadership style rooted in the belief that education can transform lives.

A testament to her ethos and to her determination to face the challenges previous administrations failed to grapple with, she has put inclusion and belonging at the heart of her agenda for curriculum, assessment and accountability reform – and not just for pupils but for staff too.

At the recent NAHT national congress, Bridget Phillipson attended our end-of-conference dinner. Her genuine engagement with members was warmly received, reflecting the broad support she enjoys among school leaders.

Her inclusive approach contrasts sharply with the narrow engagement of some predecessors, who often focused exclusively on academy trusts and bypassed the views of those working most closely with children.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Phillipson in her first year, but no radical reform happens without vocal opposition from some and a few bumps in the road. Indeed, Michael Gove’s first year in post isn’t remembered for his stellar performance. Remember the fiasco around scrapping the Building Schools for the Future programme?

Yet today he is remembered as one of the most consequential education secretaries in a generation by supporters and detractors alike.

So as talk of a government reshuffle gets louder, the sector should make its voice heard in support of continuity.

Speculation about Phillipson’s tenure may serve some people’s narrow agenda, but a new team at the DfE – unversed in the many complexities of the education brief – will not serve the wider sector. It’s not clear it would even serve those who oppose Phillipson’s policies.

More than ever, what education needs is long-term strategy shaped by those on the front line. Only through sustained, stable leadership can we secure meaningful and lasting improvement in our education system.

Sir Keir Starmer’s backing of his education secretary would communicate his unswerving commitment to that ambition.