Phillipson faces first education questions from MPs

SEND and private VAT plan dominate the schools agenda during Commons exchange

9 Sep 2024, 17:12

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson and her ministerial team took their first set of education questions from MPs today after winning July’s election.

They were quizzed about SEND, funding and private schools.

Here’s what we learned…

1. Phillipson urges Tory ‘reflection’ on SEND

The previous government placed a “statutory override” on SEND budget deficits, allowing councils to keep them off their revenue books until 2026.

Today Phillipson was quizzed by shadow education minister James Wild on whether she would extend the override.

The new education secretary said she was “genuinely surprised” Wild thought the question “is a source of strength”.

“It represents significant failure over 14 years that we ended up in such a desperate position facing our council[s].”

She said government “will of course look closely at all of this”, but added: “what I would say to him is that after 14 years where he will have heard families have been terribly let down by the last government, a period of reflection on his part might be in hand.”

2. Ministers ‘looking at use’ of ‘safety valve’ agreements

Among the many questions on SEND once again dominating education questions, Clare Young, Liberal Democrat MP for Thornbury and Yate, asked ministers whether they would review the ‘safety valve‘ agreements.

These are controversial deals where councils receive government bailouts in exchange for sweeping reforms to their SEND provisions. 

Schools minister Catherine McKinnell said the 38 safety valve deals will “continue to operate as they are agreed, but we will look at the use of ‘safety valve’ agreements going forward”.

Several MPs quizzed ministers about fairer funding of SEND for councils. Phillipson said: “I agree it is important that there is a fair education funding system, that directs funding to where it is most needed.

“One aspect of that is the national funding formula where it comes to allocating high needs funding. We will take our time to look carefully at whether any changes are required.”

3. ‘Private schools are businesses’

Ministers were asked about reports of private schools closing down as Labour moves to charge VAT on fees and what support they would offer to make sure children “can still access first class education”.

Stephen Morgan, early education minister, said private schools were “businesses responsible for their own finances, however the department stands ready to assist. 

“This government is committed to high and rising standards in schools and I hope we can work together to achieve this.”

4. ‘Different relationship’ with unions and leaders

Phillipson was asked about reports in the press about union calls for times tables tests to be scrapped. 

Patrick Spencer, Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, asked for a “cast iron agreement that she’s not going to dumb down the curriculum in this country”. 

In response, Phillipson cautioned him about “believing everything he reads in the press” and that times tables were “an important part of our system”. 

“What I will tell him is that rather than picking pointless fights, avoidable industrial action you will see a different relationship from this government as we work in partnership with teachers, school leaders and support staff to deliver better life chances for all of our children.”

5. Wellbeing bill ‘as soon as time allows’

Labour has announced plans for a children’s wellbeing bill, which includes free breakfast clubs in every primary school and requiring all schools to teach the national curriculum. 

On when it would be introduced, Morgan said it would come “as soon as parliamentary time allows”.

