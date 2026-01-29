New suspensions guidance coming with white paper, but headteachers to retain autonomy

Ministers have said schools should only suspend pupils in the most serious cases of poor behaviour and violence, as the Department for Education looks to publish guidance for schools on the use of internal suspensions.

Internal suspensions, often referred to as internal exclusions, involve a pupil being removed from a classroom due to poor behaviour but remaining within the school. Suspensions involve the pupil being sent home.

But Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said suspensions – which increased by 21 per cent between 2022-23 and 2023-24 – can “easily mean children retreating to social media, gaming and the online world instead of serving their punishment”.

A Schools Week investigation also found widespread use of internal exclusions, with secondary schools that use internal exclusion isolating almost a fifth of their pupils from their classmates at least once each year.

The DfE says a new framework will ensure “consistency, fairness and quality” and “strengthen the impact of suspensions, reduce exposure to social media and safeguard young people”.

But headteachers will retain autonomy over the use of both suspensions and internal exclusions, as they are best placed to make decisions, the DfE said.

And “the most serious and violent behaviour will still result in pupils being removed from the school environment and the new framework will not replace at home suspensions”.

‘Inconsistently applied’

Government said the new national framework will be included in the upcoming schools white paper, before a consultation with headteachers.

Internal exclusions are currently “informal and inconsistently applied”, the DfE said.

Pupils can sometimes be set “generic work that does not support learning or reintegration” when they were internally suspended, but internal suspension should be a short, structured intervention with meaningful learning and time for reflection”.

It comes after parents of children who were internally excluded told Schools Week their children felt “imprisoned” and became “selectively mute”.

Suspensions have ‘huge impact’

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Time out of school doesn’t just disrupt learning – it can have a huge impact on a young person’s life chances.

“Suspensions will always play a critical role in helping heads manage poor behaviour, but time at home today can too easily mean children retreating to social media, gaming and the online world instead of serving their punishment.

“That has devalued suspensions and led to high levels of lost learning.”

It comes as the DfE has toughened up guidance on the use of mobile phones in schools, stating that schools should be mobile-free zones “by default”.

A consultation on the suspensions guidance will be launched later this year.

‘Heads know their schools best’

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT said suspensions are “nearly always a last resort” and that schools work “incredibly hard to minimise suspensions”. Paul Whiteman

Whiteman said: “It is reassuring to note that it will still be down to headteachers to decide what form suspensions take as they know their schools and pupils best. They will know best what response is likely to have the best impact.

“Many schools already use internal suspensions as one of their tools for managing unacceptable behaviour and this framework could bring more consistency across schools.

“However, any suggestion that this should become the default position for all suspensions raises a range of important questions, including how schools will be able to supervise those and whether or not all schools have space to make that work.”