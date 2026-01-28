Ofsted has found “no evidence” to substantiate concerns about political impartiality at a school that postponed the visit of an MP due to planned pro-Palestine protests.

Labour MP Damien Egan, who is Jewish, planned to visit Bristol Brunel Academy in his Bristol North East constituency in September.

But the visit was postponed following opposition by local campaigners and school staff who are members of the National Education Union.

The school said the visit was postponed due to safety concerns about a protest planned at the school site on the same day.

Ofsted then took the unusual step of announcing it had sent inspectors into the school. They conducted an ungraded monitoring inspection at the school earlier this month.

In its report, the watchdog said it had been “concerned by reports that a visit from the local MP may have been postponed due to coordinated pressure from staff, and external groups, and, therefore, a potential insufficient observance of the Department for Education’s Political impartiality in schools guidance”.

But inspectors found “no evidence to substantiate these concerns within the school”.

Leaders and trustees demonstrated “a profound commitment to providing an inclusive learning environment that promotes tolerance and respect for the diversity of modern Britain”.

Inspectors found “no evidence of partisan political views”, the report added, with staff telling inspectors of a “harmonious and religiously tolerant atmosphere”.

‘Diverse and inclusive’ school

“Staff do not shy away from dealing with contentious issues, but do so in a balanced and accurate way, discussing different perspectives and viewpoints. Pupils in turn, respond to such debates with maturity and respect.”

Elsewhere, the report said Bristol Brunel Academy “is a diverse and inclusive community school, where pupils are tolerant and respectful of each other as they learn and socialise together”.

In interviews with staff members, Ofsted said there was “often deep hurt expressed at the way their school was being portrayed”.

And inspectors found “overwhelmingly positive” views about the school through surveys with 135 staff members and 143 parents.

Inspectors praised the school in all four categories of personal development and wellbeing, leadership and governance, curriculum and teaching and safeguarding.

The Cabot Learning Federation, which runs the school, said in a statement earlier this month it had already rescheduled Egan’s visit “long before any of the most recent concerns were raised”.

Cabot Learning Federation has already agreed to an internal review into the decision to postpone the visit.

Schools Week asked Ofsted what evidence was presented to warrant the inspection, but Ofsted declined to comment.

Egan’s office has been approached for comment.